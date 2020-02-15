Aiden Satterfield already has a unique skill set, especially for a Class A athlete, making him one of the most intriguing and talented players in the state.
But just as interesting is what’s helping him develop into of the top college prospects in West Virginia from the Class of 2021.
His school, Charleston Catholic, has amped up its schedule this season, undoubtedly meant to get its team ready for the rigors of postseason play. But what it’s also done is perhaps prepare some of its top players, like Satterfield and fellow junior Zion Suddeth, for competition at the next level.
The Irish (13-5), ranked No. 2 in Class A to begin the week, certainly haven’t ducked any of the top teams. They scheduled seven games against teams that are presently ranked in the state’s top five in AAA, AA or A, and had a game against Class A No. 6 Pendleton County (15-0) wiped out by last week’s snowfall.
But probably the two biggest challenges on that schedule provided the Irish with two of their most impressive efforts — a win against Cabell Midland, which at the time was unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in Class AAA, and a road victory against 12-time state champion Wheeling Central, currently No. 5 in Class A.
All of that has helped Satterfield’s game blossom. The 6-foot-51/2, 175-pound junior wing averages 20.3 points and six rebounds and has saved some of his better performances for the prime-time games. He exploded for 33 points in the win at Central and turned in a double-double against Midland (19 points, 10 rebounds).
“That’s a big reason why we wanted to have a tough schedule,’’ said Charleston Catholic coach Hunter Moles. “We have a couple of guys — Aiden’s one of them — who are thinking about playing college basketball. We want to prepare them for the next level, and I think it helps the team as a whole get better.
“You don’t want to play teams every night where Aiden is the best player out on the floor. We want him to go up against better players. That’s how you get better.’’
Satterfield said the Irish don’t mind occasionally taking their lumps against the best opponents — they’re 4-3 so far versus top-five teams — because it helps in the long run.
“I think it’s great for all of us,’’ Satterfield said, “because like Coach says, in West Virginia basketball you can lose every single game [in the regular season] and still make the state tournament. With us playing good teams, we can only get better for tournament time. I think it develops all of our skills better playing the best of the best every week. It really benefits us a lot.’’
Satterfield’s skills make him uncommon, indeed, in any class, but especially in Class A, the smallest enrollment level of West Virginia’s three divisions.
Even at his height, he’s at ease putting the ball on the floor and driving to the basket or pulling up for a soft jumper in the foul lane. He leads the Irish in 3-point field goals with 28, ranking him among the Kanawha Valley leaders, and also shoots 77 percent on free throws. He’s quick enough to race downfloor for a breakaway dunk.
“You don’t see many like him,’’ Moles said. “He’s a guard, but a 6-5 guard and he can shoot the 3. He’s a rare talent to be able to move like that at that size, and still have that shooting skill. I think that’s where a lot of college interest is coming from for him. He has high potential and is still developing into his body, trying to develop his game every day.’’
Satterfield said he’s had contact from a few colleges so far, including West Liberty, Marshall, Youngstown State, VMI and Air Force, but doesn’t expect to make a decision until perhaps the start of his senior season.
“They want me to gain weight, for sure,’’ Satterfield said. “That’s the No. 1 priority. I think they like my length, honestly. I have close to a 6-9 wingspan and can shoot the ball and jump a little bit. That’s really what they like. I consider myself a wing, and most of the schools that have contacted me want me to play wing at the next level, so I consider myself a wing.
“I can work on handling the ball a little bit more and getting in better shape because the college season is a lot more games, a lot more running.’’
Moles was asked if it was tempting to keep Satterfield nearer to the basket because he’s easily the team’s tallest player, and against most Class A opponents would be the tallest player on the floor.
“We have good balance on our team this year,’’ Moles said, “and the other guys, who are kind of our big guys, rebound well. So it’s not like we don’t get any rebounds if we don’t get rebounds by him. It helps us to be able to push him outside with the ball a little more. We can still play him at his true position, and it’s a credit to our other guys as well. But we’re still pushing him to rebound the ball more and post up more.’’
Moles said Satterfield, even with his array of skills, is always working to improve.
“He’s got to keep on working on his body,’’ Moles said. “His strength, for sure. But he’s a junior; he still has some time. His ball-handling can always get better but at 6-5, it’s different. Handling the ball at 6-5 is different, and you’ve got to keep working on that.
“There’s rebounding, finishing at the rim, playing down low on the defensive side, being a complete player. You’ve got to step up on defense as well. All of those things he’s working on all year. We talk all the time about things he can improve on, so he knows those things. He’s a hard worker and he’ll keep getting better.’’
And that’s why Satterfield is thankful that he and the Irish are being tested by top-notch competition all throughout this season.
“For sure,’’ Satterfield said. “When you play other teams with great players, you realize what you need to work on, and adjust mid-game. It’s a benefit for me playing good teams.’’