It’s win or go home for 10 Kanawha Valley boys basketball teams as they head into regional play this week.
Regional co-finals, scheduled for Tuesday (Class AAA), Wednesday (AAAA) and Thursday (AA), will determine who advances to the state tournament March 15-19 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. All regional co-finals are scheduled for 7 p.m. tipoffs.
Class AAA, Tuesday
Herbert Hoover (18-6), which defeated Sissonville 58-40 in the Region 3 Section 2 title game Friday, will take on Section 2 runner-up Westside (10-14) in a regional co-final to be played at George Washington High School. Hoover, which has won eight straight games and 11 of its last 12, and Westside did not meet in the regular season.
Sissonville (7-17) will travel to Section 2 champion Shady Spring (22-1), which has won 19 in a row since a 57-49 loss at Logan on Dec. 18.
Winfield (14-10) defeated Nitro 72-63 Friday in the Region 4 Section 1 title game, earning the Generals a home game in the co-regional against Scott (15-9), which lost to Logan in the Section 2 final. Nitro (10-14) will travel to Logan (22-2) in the other Region 4 co-final. Logan’s only losses came against Class AA No. 1 Poca on Feb. 4 (66-44) and in its rematch with Shady Spring on Feb. 19 (69-50). Logan defeated Nitro in regular-season battle of Wildcats 62-45 on Jan. 25 at Nitro.
Class AAAA, Wednesday
South Charleston (19-5) had to go on the road in the Region 3 Section 1 title game, but the Black Eagles’ 64-61 win Friday over top-seeded George Washington earned SC a region co-final home date at the South Charleston Community Center against Section 2 runner-up Princeton (13-7). It was South Charleston’s first win over the Patriots in 14 tries.
SC rolls into the regional with four straight wins and has won 10 of its last 11 games, including a 70-56 win over Princeton on Feb. 12.
George Washington, the defending AAAA state champion, hits the road for its region co-final, traveling to take on Greenbrier East (13-10), which defeated Princeton 65-60 in the Region 3 Section 2 title game. The Patriots and Spartans did not square off in the regular season.
St. Albans will also have a road trip Wednesday, as the Red Dragons (15-7) play at Cabell Midland (13-10) in a Region 4 co-final.
St. Albans, which lost to Parkersburg South 79-68 in the Section 2 title game, defeated Cabell Midland 59-55 during the regular season on Feb. 10 at St. Albans.
Class AA, Thursday
Two Kanawha Valley schools will go head to head in the Class AA Region 4 co-finals when top-ranked Poca (22-1, winner of 21 in a row) hosts Charleston Catholic (10-13).
Poca advanced with a 54-33 home win over Buffalo in the Section 1 championship game while Charleston Catholic dropped a 41-38 decision to Ravenswood in Section 2.
The Dots own two regular-season wins over the Irish — one a lopsided 71-41 final at Poca on Jan. 14, and one a tight 37-34 decision on Feb. 11 at Catholic.
Buffalo (10-13) will have its hands full on the road at Ravenswood (19-4). The Red Devils own two regular-season wins over the Bison — 63-54 at Buffalo on Dec. 14 and 78-53 on Feb. 5 at Ravenswood.