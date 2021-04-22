There were a few surprises sprinkled into the opening round of sectional play for Kanawha Valley boys basketball teams this week, but one of them wasn’t Nitro.
And now the Wildcats square off with another Class AAA top-10 team — Winfield — in the Region 4 Section 1 finals at 7 p.m. Friday at Alumni Arena in Nitro. It’s one of six sectional title games Friday involving 10 Kanawha Valley schools.
Nitro (14-3), the No. 4 team in the AAA state poll, owns a pair of regular-season wins against the No. 8 Generals (12-5), one of them a 45-43 nailbiter on March 31. Wildcats coach Austin Lowe expects a similar scenario on Friday, as the Generals hang their hats on a denying defense.
“They do,’’ Lowe said. “It’ll be a low-scoring game, I promise it. But it’ll be an exciting game. They’re going to come to play and we’re going to come to play. We’ll see.’’
None of the teams involved in any of Friday’s sectional championship games will be eliminated with a loss — the only step of the postseason journey in which a loss doesn’t end a team’s season. However, losing teams in sectional finals must go on the road for the regional games, while winning teams get to play at home.
There are two Class AAAA sectional championship games scheduled for the Kanawha Valley Friday, with South Charleston (12-4) traveling to George Washington (12-1) in Region 3 Section 1, while Hurricane (7-12) host St. Albans (4-8) in an unexpected Region 4 Section 2 bout.
Both the Redskins and Red Dragons pulled road upsets in the semifinals as lower seeds, Hurricane beating Parkersburg 43-37 and St. Albans edging Parkersburg South 41-40, meaning one of the losing-record teams will be hosting a regional game next week. In NCAA Tournament parlance, it’s sort of like No. 12 and No. 13 seeds meeting for a spot in the Sweet 16.
“We just want to play good defense,’’ said Hurricane coach Lance Sutherland. “The game plan is to try and make it like it has been and try to keep it low-scoring and go from there.’’
Hurricane has beaten SA twice in regular-season close contests, 60-58 (in overtime) and 53-49. The Dragons, in fact, have lost every close game they’ve been involved in this season until Jaimelle Claytor hit a buzzer-beater to sink South on Wednesday. SA lost a double-OT game to SC this season and three other games by margins of two, three and four points.
“If anybody takes them lightly, they’re crazy,’’ Sutherland said. “They’ve got a great coach [Bryan England], great athletes and they’re formidable. They can beat anybody in the state, in my opinion. It’s just been one of those years where things haven’t been going their way. They’re young and they’re still learning, like a lot of us are.’’
GW, ranked second in AAAA, downed No. 8 South Charleston 59-37 in a March 18 regular-season game as Alex Yoakum scored 23 points and the Black Eagles shot 36.8% from the floor.
Another Class AAA sectional title will be decided in Kanawha County as Herbert Hoover (11-3), the state’s No. 7 team, hosts upset-minded Nicholas County (3-10) in Region 3 Section 2. The Grizzlies erased the sectional’s No. 2 seed, Midland Trail, on Wednesday 70-67.
The Huskies have beaten Nicholas by 30 and 39 points this season, but Grizzlies’ leading scorer Rylee Nicholas was injured and did not play in the latter matchup.
A pair of Class AA sectional finals is also set for Friday, with Buffalo (9-8) visiting Poca (9-4) in Region 4 Section 1 and Charleston Catholic (9-2) hosting Roane County (8-11) in Region 4 Section 2.
The Dots, ranked third in the AA state poll, haven’t played a game since April 6 due to a COVID-19 quarantine. Poca beat Buffalo 65-26 on March 29 as Jackson Toney scored 21 points.
Charleston Catholic, the No. 2-ranked team in AA, carries an eight-game win streak into Friday’s contest against the surprising Raiders, who knocked off Ravenswood, the No. 7 team in AA, in the sectional semifinals. The Irish stopped Roane 78-36 on April 12 behind Aiden Satterfield’s 30-point explosion.