The boys basketball postseason tips off for seven Kanawha Valley schools Tuesday night as sectional tournaments begin with opening-round games.
Class AAAA Region 3 Section 1 takes center stage as No. 4 seed Riverside visits top-seeded George Washington and No. 3 South Charleston travels to No. 2 Capital. The winners advance to Friday’s sectional final at the higher seeds, guaranteeing them spots in the regional co-finals, while the losers pack up their gear for the season. All sectional games are scheduled for 7 p.m. tipoffs.
In Class AAAA Region 4 Section 2 Tuesday, No. 2 seed St. Albans hosts No. 3 seed Parkersburg while No. 4 seed Hurricane travels to top-seeded Parkersburg South.
There is also one Class AA sectional game involving a Kanawha Valley team as Charleston Catholic, the No. 2 seed in Region 4 Section 2, hosts Roane County, with the winner traveling to top-seeded Ravenswood for the sectional championship Friday.
Sectionals continue Wednesday as four Kanawha Valley schools look to advance. Herbert Hoover, the top seed in Region 3 Section 1, hosts No. 4 seed Midland Trail, while No. 3 seed Sissonville travels to No. 2 Nicholas County.
In AAA Region 4 Section 1, top-seeded Winfield hosts No. 4 Point Pleasant and No. 3 Nitro hits the road to take on No. 2 Ripley.
Class AAA first-round winners advance to sectional finals Friday.
In Class AA, Poca — 21-1, riding a 20-game win streak and ranked No. 1 for most of the season in the AP poll — hosts Buffalo (10-12) Friday in a Region 4 Section 1 contest. Since it’s just a two-team sectional, both are guaranteed to advance to the regional co-finals.
Class AAAA
George Washington (18-4), the Kanawha Valley’s highest-ranked AAAA boys team (No. 4) in the final Associated Press poll released Monday, starts the postseason on a seven-game win streak and has won 10 of its last 11 games and owns a 65-44 win over Riverside (7-14) during the regular season.
South Charleston (17-5, ranked No. 5 by AP) is also on a late-season roll with wins in eight of its last eight games. The Black Eagles and Capital (14-5, ranked No. 6) split two regular-season games, with SC picking up a 59-43 home win over the Cougars on Dec. 22 and Capital returning the favor with by prevailing at home by a 70-61 count on Feb. 1.
Hurricane (5-16) snapped a 10-game losing streak in its last outing, defeating Winfield 65-58, but the Redskins face a tall task against Parkersburg South (17-3, ranked No. 3 in the AP poll). The Patriots routed Hurricane 74-35 on the Redskins’ home court on Dec. 18.
Class AAA
Herbert Hoover (16-6) is ranked No. 7 in the latest AP poll, tops among Kanawha Valley’s AAA schools. The Huskies have won six in a row and nine of their last 10, including two wins over Midland Trail (8-12) by scores of 80-46 and 64-44.
Winfield (12-10) checks in at No. 10 in the AAA poll and is 5-10 after opening the season with seven straight wins. The Generals defeated sectional foe Point Pleasant (8-14) 86-50 on Dec. 14.
Sissonville (6-15) split two regular-season games with Nicholas County (10-12). The Indians won at home over the Grizzlies 54-46 on Dec. 29, while Nicholas County picked up a 72-59 win over Sissonville Feb. 15 in Summersville.
Nitro dropped two regular-season games to Ripley, with the Vikings winning 58-48 Jan. 4 at Ripley and 53-50 Feb. 8 on the Wildcats’ home court.
Class AA
Charleston Catholic and Roane County squared off in the regular season, with the Irish — ranked No. 9 by AP — winning 48-31 Jan. 25 at Spencer.
Two of Poca’s victories during the Dots’ long winning streak have come over Buffalo, and both were one-sided. Poca won 60-34 at Buffalo on Jan. 4 and 59-22 on Feb. 8 in Poca.