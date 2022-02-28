Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The boys basketball postseason tips off for seven Kanawha Valley schools Tuesday night as sectional tournaments begin with opening-round games.

Class AAAA Region 3 Section 1 takes center stage as No. 4 seed Riverside visits top-seeded George Washington and No. 3 South Charleston travels to No. 2 Capital. The winners advance to Friday’s sectional final at the higher seeds, guaranteeing them spots in the regional co-finals, while the losers pack up their gear for the season. All sectional games are scheduled for 7 p.m. tipoffs.

In Class AAAA Region 4 Section 2 Tuesday, No. 2 seed St. Albans hosts No. 3 seed Parkersburg while No. 4 seed Hurricane travels to top-seeded Parkersburg South.

There is also one Class AA sectional game involving a Kanawha Valley team as Charleston Catholic, the No. 2 seed in Region 4 Section 2, hosts Roane County, with the winner traveling to top-seeded Ravenswood for the sectional championship Friday.

Sectionals continue Wednesday as four Kanawha Valley schools look to advance. Herbert Hoover, the top seed in Region 3 Section 1, hosts No. 4 seed Midland Trail, while No. 3 seed Sissonville travels to No. 2 Nicholas County.

In AAA Region 4 Section 1, top-seeded Winfield hosts No. 4 Point Pleasant and No. 3 Nitro hits the road to take on No. 2 Ripley.

Class AAA first-round winners advance to sectional finals Friday.

In Class AA, Poca — 21-1, riding a 20-game win streak and ranked No. 1 for most of the season in the AP poll — hosts Buffalo (10-12) Friday in a Region 4 Section 1 contest. Since it’s just a two-team sectional, both are guaranteed to advance to the regional co-finals.

Class AAAA

George Washington (18-4), the Kanawha Valley’s highest-ranked AAAA boys team (No. 4) in the final Associated Press poll released Monday, starts the postseason on a seven-game win streak and has won 10 of its last 11 games and owns a 65-44 win over Riverside (7-14) during the regular season.

South Charleston (17-5, ranked No. 5 by AP) is also on a late-season roll with wins in eight of its last eight games. The Black Eagles and Capital (14-5, ranked No. 6) split two regular-season games, with SC picking up a 59-43 home win over the Cougars on Dec. 22 and Capital returning the favor with by prevailing at home by a 70-61 count on Feb. 1.

Hurricane (5-16) snapped a 10-game losing streak in its last outing, defeating Winfield 65-58, but the Redskins face a tall task against Parkersburg South (17-3, ranked No. 3 in the AP poll). The Patriots routed Hurricane 74-35 on the Redskins’ home court on Dec. 18.

Class AAA

Herbert Hoover (16-6) is ranked No. 7 in the latest AP poll, tops among Kanawha Valley’s AAA schools. The Huskies have won six in a row and nine of their last 10, including two wins over Midland Trail (8-12) by scores of 80-46 and 64-44.

Winfield (12-10) checks in at No. 10 in the AAA poll and is 5-10 after opening the season with seven straight wins. The Generals defeated sectional foe Point Pleasant (8-14) 86-50 on Dec. 14.

Sissonville (6-15) split two regular-season games with Nicholas County (10-12). The Indians won at home over the Grizzlies 54-46 on Dec. 29, while Nicholas County picked up a 72-59 win over Sissonville Feb. 15 in Summersville.

Nitro dropped two regular-season games to Ripley, with the Vikings winning 58-48 Jan. 4 at Ripley and 53-50 Feb. 8 on the Wildcats’ home court.

Class AA

Charleston Catholic and Roane County squared off in the regular season, with the Irish — ranked No. 9 by AP — winning 48-31 Jan. 25 at Spencer.

Two of Poca’s victories during the Dots’ long winning streak have come over Buffalo, and both were one-sided. Poca won 60-34 at Buffalo on Jan. 4 and 59-22 on Feb. 8 in Poca.

Nick Scala is HD Media’s regional night sports editor. He can be reached at 304-348-7947 or nickscala@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @nick_scala319.