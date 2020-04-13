Two tall African teenagers who have been living in the Kanawha Valley for a year now appear closer to getting on the court — the basketball court as opposed to a judicial court.
Bol Kuir from South Sudan and Gabriel Beny from Sudan, who have been attending South Charleston High School, could soon be cleared to compete by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission following a Feb. 14 order coming out of Putnam County Circuit Court.
That court ruling from Judge Joseph Reeder granted permanent minor guardianship of Kuir and Beny to Daniel Hicks, the former South Charleston basketball standout who later played at New Mexico State and Concord.
Previously, the SSAC said that Kuir and Beny were not eligible to compete in varsity basketball because the 46-year-old Hicks was not their testamentary guardian, but that hurdle now appears to be cleared.
Guardianship is when a person is responsible for the care and well-being of a child and has the legal authority to consent on the child’s behalf. Under a guardianship arrangement, the child’s parents maintain their parental rights. It differs from adoption, the process by which an adult becomes the permanent legal parent of a child.
The 7-foot-2 Kuir and 6-10 Beny, who were finishing up their sophomore year in school, are expected to be eligible to play next season at SC. Statewide schools were closed by Gov. Jim Justice on March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic and are to remain closed at least through April 30.
When they arrived in the United States last spring, Kuir, now 17 and Beny, 16, originally attended Hurricane High School, but left that school in November and enrolled at South Charleston when Hicks moved from Putnam County to Kanawha County.
“I told them to be patient, and I think they have been patient,’’ Hicks said of two teens. “When you put stuff in the court’s hands, it’s not something you can rush. They’ve filed their paperwork, they’re here legally and they’ll be able to get their driver’s licenses and Social Security cards. They have insurance now.’’
Bernie Dolan, executive director of the SSAC, said his organization is still in the process of forwarding all documents in the case to its legal counsel.
“Without a real close look, I’d say they’ll probably be eligible,’’ Dolan said. “[The guardianship order] says it’s temporary, but it’s temporary until they’re 18, which is normal. I have to find out from our legal counsel so that it’s not withstanding any other provision.’’
Dolan noted that there’s also the matter that Kuir and Beny changed schools after they’d already participated in a practice at Hurricane last November, which could delay their eligibility at SC until early November of this year because of a 365-day waiting period in many transfer cases.
“It’s been 365 days from their enrollment if you go back to when they originally enrolled at Hurricane,’’ Dolan said. “Absent this court case, [the waiting period] would have started again with the new enrollment at South Charleston. So from the outside, I’d say they’ll be eligible come basketball season, but I don’t know if they planned to play soccer or anything else.’’
South Charleston athletic director Bryce Casto said he’s aware of the ongoing situation with the pair’s eligibility.
“We’ll have to look over the documentation,’’ Casto said, “and talk with [the SSAC] about it, and we’ll do whatever’s appropriate.’’
Black Eagles coach Josh Daniel, who just finished up the first season coaching his alma mater, said he knows very little about Kuir and Beny, but looks forward to the chance to work with them.
“That would be nice to have them,’’ Daniel said. “I’ve never seen them play, but obviously their size is really good, and I’m sure we can work with that.’’
Hicks said the teens have been able to do some shooting and running while schools, local gyms and fitness centers remain closed, and are itching to go.
“They’re really waiting for the season to start,’’ Hicks said. “We’re not holding grudges against anybody, and I told the SSAC the same thing. You’ve got to have a court order before they can sign off on it. And it really wasn’t about basketball, though they’re getting recruited. They want to be able to move on to college.’’