ASHLAND, Ky. -- On Tuesday night, Ashland's boys basketball team didn't have its best night against a tough George Washington team.
As soon as the Tomcats faced adversity, though, they responded in kind.
Ashland lost Colin Porter to a shoulder injury early in the second half, but immediately responded with a 12-2 run after Porter’s exit that provided cushion in a 70-59 win over the Patriots.
“They responded well,” Ashland head coach Jason Mays said. “I didn’t see any blank stares in timeouts and they were positive. They came out, hit some shots and played together. The good thing is, our rotation guys have had to go through this before.”
Porter’s injury came with Ashland leading just 31-27 in a game in which George Washington utilized its defense to force the Tomcats into uncharacteristic turnovers.
Following Porter’s injury, however, George Washington lost focus briefly and the Tomcats took full advantage by continuing to cycle through their offense.
Ashland knocked down six 3-pointers in the third quarter -- five after Porter’s exit -- to extend the two-possession lead to 17 points after three quarters.
“When you play a team this good -- and they are definitely the most fundamentally sound that we’ve played -- you can’t have lapses,” George Washington coach Rick Greene said. “We’ve had lapses like that all year and, at times, we’ve gotten away with it. When you play this level of team, you can’t have a lapse. You have to be very consistent for 32 minutes.”
Both teams are known for their offense and 3-point shooting ability, with Ashland’s trio of Porter, Cole Villers and Ethan Sellars and George Washington’s trio of Ben Nicol, Brendan Hoffman and Zane McCarty.
Still, the first half was a defensive affair as each looked to take the other out of rhythm with success.
Ashland went to the half with a 28-25 lead as neither team found its mark.
Mays said that while it wasn’t the best effort from his team, he was proud of the team for his players' poise and sticking with it through adversity.
“We had several points where we could’ve went south,” Mays said. “Coming out in the second half, we knew that was the worst half of basketball we’ve played and that was 100% credit to George Washington and Coach Green for changing defenses up and keeping us off rhythm.”
Ashland was able to get the win with a balanced effort that saw five double-figure scorers. Villers led the way with 17 points while Sellars added 13. Porter and Zander Carter added 11 each while Asher Adkins added 10.
McCarty led George Washington with 17 points while Nicol added 12. Hoffman finished with 11.