There’s something new for every boys basketball team in West Virginia this season, whether it’s the four-class setup or the effect of COVID-19 delaying games until March.
At Nitro, however, there’s a lot more change going on. The Wildcats, 5-18 last season, got a huge influx of talent in the offseason as 6-foot-9 Joseph Udoh and guard Bryce Myers transferred in from Sissonville.
Combined with the return of high-scoring juniors Kolton Painter and Trevor Lowe, the Wildcats now figure to have a team that can contend in the reconfigured Class AAA division when their season tips off on March 5 at home against Ripley.
“There’s a lot to digest this season; there’s a lot going on,’’ said Nitro coach Austin Lowe. “That’s going to be our biggest challenge, getting those guys to play together, but through the first four days we’ve been together [for practice], it’s been really good. The ball’s moving, everybody’s buying into what we’re trying to do. We may look a little different than we did last year with the way we played.’’
The presence of Udoh around the basket figures to alter the way the Wildcats play. They relied a lot on perimeter shots last season, with Painter (62), Trevor Lowe (39) and Trey Hall (23) combining for 124 3-point field goals. Udoh, though, was an inside force at Sissonville, averaging 15.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots. He was awarded a spot on the Gazette-Mail’s five-man All-Kanawha Valley defensive team as a junior last winter.
“When you get a guy like Joe coming in,’’ Austin Lowe said, “it’s going to make the game easier on Kolton.’’
Painter is a proven scorer, having averaged 22.4 points last season and was selected to the Class AA All-State third team. Trevor Lowe, son of the coach and a standout quarterback in football, chipped in his 14.3 scoring average and Myers scored 9.0 points per game for Sissonville with 28 3-pointers.
Austin Lowe knows that with Udoh blocking or altering shots, the Wildcats can score in transition more than they did last season.
“Absolutely,’’ Austin Lowe said. “We’re going to turn up the pressure on defense. Last year, we set back and let them bring the game to us. Now we’ll get out and run, which we didn’t do a lot of last year. We didn’t do a lot in transition. So that’s one of our focal points, to try and make some easy offense out of our defense. It’s been really good so far in practice.
“Offensively, we’re going to be OK, because Joe and Trevor bring that presence inside that you’re going to have to guard. And if you don’t guard, they’re going to hurt you. Then if you do guard them, you’ve got KP and Bryce and Trey outside, and they can all shoot pretty well.’’
When new players appear on a team, the best way to get them acclimated to the program is to practice and have organized workouts along with the returning athletes — something that was difficult, at best, during the pandemic. COVID not only shut down the state’s entire prep basketball season last March, it prevented teams from practicing for three months this winter.
Painter was able to help indoctrinate Udoh and Myers to the squad last summer on the basketball court at his home.
“They came over to my house,’’ Painter said, “and some of the other guys who returned, and we played pickup at my house over the summer. They really just fit in well.
“The first couple days of practice were a little off, but once we got it going, they fit in well. [With Udoh], we can pressure the ball out on the perimeter because we know we’ve got him standing in the paint to block shots and adjust shots. So it definitely helps on the defensive side. The energy level is different this year. Guys are filling their roles, and everybody’s having fun. We’re looking forward to a good year.’’
With the addition of new talent comes new expectations for Nitro, which will likely be included in the top 10 of Class AAA when The Associated Press releases its preseason boys and girls basketball polls on Sunday. Austin Lowe said the team breaks out of its huddles with the chant “CC’’ for the Charleston Coliseum, site of the state tournament May 4-8.
“That’s the goal,’’ Austin Lowe said. “We’ve talked a lot in the offseason. We’re the only 5-18 team that’s got a target on our back. We’ve told them teams are going to come for us. Everybody’s talking about us right now, but we’re not looking at it that way. We’re looking at it as March 5 versus Ripley. Our biggest rival is St. Albans, and we haven’t event talked about those two games. We’re talking about March 5 and win the moment.’’
Udoh recognizes the interest that Nitro’s program has drummed up, and thinks his team is ready.
“The whole Nitro community has expectations,’’ Udoh said, “the school, the principals, the coaches. I wouldn’t say it’s like a weight on my shoulders, but I’ve got good teammates. They’re good players and the coaching staff I like, so I think we’ll be fine.
“I still like working and you have to work every day. Yeah, we have high expectations. We want to go to the Civic Center of course, but we want the expectations.’’