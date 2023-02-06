Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Buffalo vs Cameron
Buffalo’s Bradley Harris (right) elevates for a floater during Monday’s Par Mar Shootout matchup against Cameron at West Virginia State’s Walker Convocation Center.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Buffalo’s lone appearance in the Par Mar Shootout resulted in its third win over a state-ranked opponent this season.

The Bison boys forced Class A No. 6 Cameron to turn the ball over 23 times and Buffalo scored 26 points off those turnovers to defeat the Dragons 57-47 on Monday at West Virginia State University’s Walker Convocation Center.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

