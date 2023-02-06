Buffalo’s lone appearance in the Par Mar Shootout resulted in its third win over a state-ranked opponent this season.
The Bison boys forced Class A No. 6 Cameron to turn the ball over 23 times and Buffalo scored 26 points off those turnovers to defeat the Dragons 57-47 on Monday at West Virginia State University’s Walker Convocation Center.
Buffalo (8-7) has won four of its last five contests.
Buffalo coach Adam Scott was happy with his team’s effort against a Cameron (9-8) team that he didn’t know much about.
“We didn’t know much about [Cameron] coming into it,” Scott said. “We had one film on them. I could tell in the film that they were physical and they had a good big inside and good guard play around them. Before the game we talked about that and how critical the rebound battle was going to be today.”
Cameron certainly controlled the boards as the Dragons outrebounded the Bison 42-25.
“In the first half we did not execute on that whatsoever,” Scott said. “We were like 23-9on rebounds. I don’t know what it was in the second half but it was probably better in the second half.”
Scott said the losing the rebounding battle was a result of size differences but he thought his team ran good defensive schemes.
“We’re undersized in every game that we play,” Scott said. “Whenever we have a lack of effort boxing out, we get outrebounded. Whenever we can control rebounding it’s because our bigs box out and our guards come in and scoop up our rebounds but they were a little too much to handle inside.
“Defense-wise, I think we changed the tempo of their offense well enough by changing defenses. I think we ran four different defenses and a couple different presses. Just changing that made it easy for us to get turnovers at times.”
The game was back-and-forth early but Buffalo built some momentum and had a 19-11 lead after the first quarter.
Cameron stormed back in the second quarter with a 13-2 run and the Dragons led 24-21.
That was the largest lead Cameron gained, though, as Buffalo’s 14-0 run that carried over from the second quarter to the third gave the Bison a 35-26 advantage.
The Bison held the lead for the remainder of the game but Buffalo’s free throw shooting woes allowed Cameron to stay in it down the stretch. Buffalo was 11 of 21 from the line as a team and Scott wasn’t pleased with that.
“That is the worst we’ve shot from the free throw line this year,” Scott said. “The other night we missed two free throws on the game. We’re usually above 70% as a team. That was definitely not what we expect out of them at the free throw line. Even though they didn’t make it from there, they found other ways to make it happen.”
Three players were in double figures for Buffalo. Bradley Harris led the way as he was 7 of 16 from the field and 5 of 9 from the line for 19 points. Caleb Nutter was 6 of 18 from the field and 4 of 5 from the line for 16 points. Evan Smalley was 4 of 5 from the field for 10 points. Buffalo was 22 of 57 as a team from the field. Buffalo committed just six turnovers.
For Cameron, Lance Harley led the way with 12 points as he was 6 of 9 from the field. Cameron was 20 of 46 as a team from the field.