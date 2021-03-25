ONA -- Cabell Midland rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second quarter behind great defense on Thursday to defeat South Charleston 46-39 at the Castle.
The Black Eagles’ Bryson Smith knocked down a field goal at 2:49 in the second period to give South Charleston a 24-13 lead.
Cabell Midland finished the first half on an 11-2 run that cut the Black Eagles' lead to 26-25. The Knights opened the third with an 8-2 stretch that gave them control of the game. Head coach J.J. Martin’s team never looked back as it kept South Charleston at bay through the remainder of the contest.
“I think for us for the most part is a must-win,” Martin said. “We know if we play well in the sectional and regional [tournaments] we can make the state tournament. That’s our main goal.”
Cabell Midland improved to 5-2 on the season with the win. It did so without K.K. Siebert and Jaydyn Johnson, its two tallest players, and it showed as South Charleston got the rebounding edge 27-21.
Jayden Motley carried the Black Eagles (6-3) in that category with 12 rebounds to go with seven points.
Ethan Taylor led Cabell Midland with six rebounds and Chandler Schmidt and brother Dominic Schmidt each scored 12 to lead the Knights offensively.
“It’s a great win especially without our two post players,” Chandler Schmidt said. “We have two players that just came back from quarantine today so it’s a big win especially against South Charleston. This puts us ahead of them.''
Wayne Harris scored 12 points in the game to lead South Charleston.
After South Charleston scored 26 points in the first half, Cabell Midland allowed the Black Eagles to score just four points in the third quarter and four in the fourth.