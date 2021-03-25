Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.