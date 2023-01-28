Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Capital’s boys basketball team earned its best win of the season on Saturday.

The Cougars took an early lead and ran with it as they overpowered Class AAAA No. 2 George Washington 64-54 in an afternoon Mountain State Athletic Conference showdown at Capital High.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags