Capital’s boys basketball team earned its best win of the season on Saturday.
The Cougars took an early lead and ran with it as they overpowered Class AAAA No. 2 George Washington 64-54 in an afternoon Mountain State Athletic Conference showdown at Capital High.
Capital (5-8) has won three games in a row after dropping eight of its first 10 contests.
GW (13-2) has lost two games in the last four days after starting the season 12-0.
Son bested father in this edition of the MSAC rivalry and Capital coach Matt Greene talked about what his team did to defeat GW coach — and his dad — Rick Greene.
“We’ve been growing and getting guys back together,” Matt Greene said. “We have all our [injured players] coming back. And our attitudes have adjusted. There’s been a couple different things. We still have some room to get better. We definitely have some things we can improve on, but over the last two games, we’ve slowly played a little bit better.
“Tonight, they came with a different focus. When you’re playing a team like GW, as good as they are, you have to have focus and execute. You have to hit your free throws. Guys came up and did that tonight.”
The Cougars were 18 of 23 from the free throw line, compared to GW’s 13-of-19 free throw shooting performance.
De’Mahjae Clark made 13 of 14 foul shots overall and 9 of 10 in the fourth quarter. Clark finished with a team-high 21 points.
“That goes without speaking,” Matt Greene said of Clark’s free throw shooting. “He started really focusing after the first few games on his free throws. He’s solid coming down. He’s going to hit his free throws. You just get the ball to him, and it’s really tough for anyone to stay in front of him without hand-checking him. He gets it and draws the foul and knocks the free throws down coming down the stretch.”
Capital had two other players in double figures as Sha’lik Hampton and Taeshaun Hines each had 11 points.
Rick Greene said his team was simply outplayed.
“Matt had them super-prepared,” he said. “He had them much better prepared then I did with my guys. This game was evidently more important to them than it was to us. That’s my fault for not getting my kids ready to go.
“We’re just not very well-coached right now. We’re not doing the little things like I want. Credit to Capital more than us. That’s the best I’ve seen them shoot the ball. That’s the best I’ve seen them hit their free throws. They just played extremely well.”
Brendan Hoffman (25 points) and Noah Lewis (19) led the Patriots in scoring. Hoffman was a force in the fourth quarter, scoring all 12 of GW’s points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Clark and the Cougars.
An 11-0 run to end the first quarter gave the Cougars a 17-8 lead heading into the second.
The Cougars stretched that lead to 25-11 — their largest — early in the second quarter.
GW went on an 11-5 run to end the first half with Capital leading 30-22.
GW gained some momentum in the third quarter as Lewis’ three-point play tied the game at 36.
Capital responded with a 7-0 run and and the Cougars staved off the Patriots the rest of the way.
Matt Greene said shot selection aided his team’s strong shooting performance.
“I think the difference was guys not taking good shots and getting great shots,” Matt Greene said. “Our guys were more patient tonight. They were willing to use everybody. We’re comfortable playing up to 10 people, but we have different guys with different skill sets. Sometimes we have trouble figuring out who to use and when. The guys played together, and that gave us an opportunity to get good looks at the rim and get shots.”
Aside from good shooting, Matt Greene liked what he saw from a defensive standpoint, especially in the rebounding category.
“Our defense has been pretty good throughout the year, but we haven’t rebounded out of it,” Matt Greene said. “So the defense doesn’t look as good. We’re rebounding a little bit better. Having Sha’lik helps with that. [Markel Booker] was huge on the boards, and even our guards did a good job of boxing out and coming in and cleaning it up.”
Capital kept Ben Nicol — who averages 12.1 points per game — — quiet as Nicol scored just five points.
Capital hosts South Charleston on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
South Charleston is the only other team to beat GW. Matt Greene said the Cougars have to build on the momentum of Saturday’s win.
“I think it’s a good win, but we have to continue to grow from this,” Matt Greene said. “We can definitely improve, and we need to do that if we’re going to compete with the top teams in the state. You come out and do it one day; yeah, that’s good. Can we come out Monday and have a good day of practice? Then we have South Charleston Tuesday.
“We’re going to continue to preach what we did [Saturday]. Their approach was much better. They were totally in tune with what we were doing pregame. Everybody was all together and focused on our game plan. When we do that and we have that attitude, we’re pretty tough.”
Rick Greene explained what his team needs to do to get back on track as the Patriots prepare for a home game against Ashland (Ky.) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
“We need to decide that it’s important to do little things like blocking out,” Rick Greene said. “We need to know what we’re running. That’s on me. That’s the coaching. That’s not them.”
Capital 64, George Washington 54
George Washington;8;14;20;12;--;54
Capital;17;13;16;18;--;64
George Washington (13-2)
Lewis 19, Lunsford 2, Hoffman 25, Deem 1, Gute 2, Nicol 5
Capital (5-8)
Loveless 9, Clark 21, Hampton 11, Hines 11, Barclay 3, Booker 9