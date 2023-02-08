Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Capital got the last laugh against its Mountain State Athletic Conference foe Cabell Midland on Wednesday.

It came down to the wire, but Midland's struggles at the free throw line in the game's final minutes allowed the Cougars to hang on to a 65-63 victory over the Knights in the final day of the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State University's Walker Convocation Center.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

