Capital picked a bad time to have its worst shooting night of the season.
Ryan Hurst and Harrison Walker led a balanced scoring attack with 15 and 14 points, respectively, Thursday evening as Buckhannon-Upshur came to town and came away with a convincing 67-39 victory in a game put together barely 24 hours before it was played.
The visiting Bucs (6-3) handled everything the Cougars threw at them, be it full-court or trapping defenses or waves of player substitutions. B-U shot better than 50% (28 of 55), committed just two first-half turnovers and led in rebounding 37-27.
“Right now, we’re trying to get our legs under us and get in as many games as we can,’’ said Bucs coach Travis Foster, “and we’re starting to believe in ourselves more. We’re pretty talented. We knew from watching film over the last 24 hours that they were going to be up in us for 32 minutes, so we had some time to work on it.’’
While the Bucs were doing most everything right, the Cougars (6-3) sprang leaks all over the place. Capital shot 32% from the floor, was 1 of 17 on 3-pointers and committed 17 turnovers.
“We struggled shooting the ball tonight,’’ said Capital coach Matt Greene. “That’s the worst we’ve shot all year. Up to that point, we’ve been averaging six, seven 3s a game.
“Right now, we’re perimeter-oriented. We’re not real big inside. When shots aren’t falling, that affects everything else. Our energy level drops on defense when we’re not hitting shots, and that’s just part of it with a young team. We’re trying to get everybody on the same page with the same energy whether we’re scoring or not.’’
The Bucs led 31-18 at halftime despite the fact their two tallest players, 6-foot-4 Lamar Hurst and 6-5 Josh Loudin, were each saddled to the bench for most of the half with two fouls. Then less than two minutes into the third quarter, both were whistled for their third. But B-U never unraveled.
“That’s what we’ve been preaching to our kids,’’ Foster said. “We feel we have eight guys who can start and every night, it doesn’t matter who. We’re putting some weird combinations on the floor over the last five, six games and we’re starting to get comfortable with the guys we have on the floor, so it doesn’t matter who’s on the floor. We adjust to them.’’
B-U finished with 10 turnovers, but most of those came after the issue had been decided. Capital wasn’t within 15 points over the last 10 minutes of the game. The Bucs’ only losses this season have come to Robert C. Byrd, Morgantown and Fairmont Senior, top teams in the Class AAAA and AAA polls.
“The main thing was being patient,’’ Foster said. “In [those losses], they hurried us up and had us in situations where we had so many unforced turnovers.
“We talked about getting our defense going, getting our rebounding going, getting our diving on the floor going, getting our hustle going. Then let our offense come and don’t try to do too much. It’s nice to see because our game management has gotten better.’’
Will McCauley (11 points, seven rebounds) and Zach White (eight points, eight rebounds) came off the bench to provide solid relief for B-U’s big men.
For Capital, Elijah Poore scored 10 points and Kcion Welch seven. Welch had the Cougars’ only 3-pointer and grabbed six rebounds for the team high.
Capital was scheduled to play St. Albans on Thursday, but that’s one of many Mountain State Athletic Conference games to be called off this week, most of them COVID-19-related postponements.