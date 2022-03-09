Three Kanawha Valley boys basketball teams are a win away from a trip to the Charleston Coliseum for next week's Class AA state tournament.
Charleston Catholic will travel to Poca and Buffalo will travel to Ravenswood on Thursday for the Class AA Region 4 co-finals. The games are scheduled for 7 p.m.
Poca (22-1) hasn't lost since a setback to Nitro in the second game of the season. Since then, the Dots have gone on a 21-game win streak, including two wins over Charleston Catholic (10-13). The Dots lost to Williamstown 50-47 in the 2021 Class AA title game and now they're a win away from getting back to the tournament with hopes of winning it this time around.
Poca has been ranked No. 1 in Class AA all season and is led by reigning state Player of the Year Isaac McKneely, a senior who has committed to play at Virginia.
Charleston Catholic coach Hunter Moles is up to the challenge and hopes to send the Irish back to the state tournament.
"Big-time game," Moles said. "We had a tough loss at Ravenswood but we're ready to bounce back and get a chance to go to the state tournament. Just gotta go play our game and have some fun."
Buffalo (10-13) is 0-2 against Ravenswood (19-4) this season.
"[Ravenswood is] definitely a tough place to play on the road," Buffalo coach Adam Scott said. "There is no doubt in my mind that if the right team shows up, runs a patient offense and fundamental defense, we can set ourselves up to win at the end and that's all we can ask for."