Brody Dalton scored 20 points to help Chapmanville to a 53-40 victory over Wyoming East and claim the Class AA Region 4 boys basketball title Thursday in Chapmanville.
The Tigers, the 2018 and 2019 Class AA champions, punched their ticket to next week’s state tournament in Charleston.
Isaiah Smith had 10 points for Chapmanville, which improves to 8-6.
Chase York netted a game-high 21 points for the Warriors, who end their season at 8-7.
Chapmanville, the No. 5 seed, battles fourth-seeded Clay County Tuesday at 11:15 a.m.
Clay County 70, Frankfort 60: Colten Pritt nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime and help propel the host Panthers to the Class AA Region 2 title and an appearance vs. Chapmanville in next week's state tournament in Charleston.
Pritt finished with 18 points to lead the Panthers (12-3), while Curtis Litton added 16, and Tanner Faulkner (14 points) and Ethan Burkhammer (11) also scored in double figures.
Brock Robinette and Jake Clark each fired in 15 points to lead the Falcons (4-9) and Brady Whitacre chipped in 12.
Wednesday’s games
Man 64, Wahama 51: Caleb Blevins scored 11 of his 16 points during a third-quarter surge as Man downed host Wahama in the Class A Region 4 co-finals.
The Hillbillies (13-2) get back to the state tournament for the first time since 2012. They have been seeded No. 1 in Class A and will take on No. 8 seed Tucker County in the quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum.
Austin Ball led Man with 23 points. The Billies led just 30-24 at halftime against the White Falcons (7-12), but a big third quarter gave them a 56-33 edge heading into the final period. For Wahama, Josiah Lloyd had 15 points, Sawyer Vanmatre 13 and Bryce Zuspan 10.
Webster County 82, Greater Beckley 81: Carter Williams grabbed an offensive rebound and scored with two seconds remaining in overtime to propel Webster County to the Class A Region 3 title and a berth in next week’s state tournament in Charleston.
The Highlanders head into next week as the No. 4 seed in Class A and take on fifth-seeded Clay-Battelle at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Rye Gadd led Webster with 25 points, while Kaden Cutlip added 19. Williams finished with 21.
Caden Smallwood led Greater Beckley with 26 points and Jordan McInnis chipped in 25. Also for the Crusaders, BJ Mitchell scored 17.