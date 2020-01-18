For the better part of four years, Chapmanville Regional has worn its traveling shoes. And it’s certainly taken the Tigers a long, long way.
Chapmanville has racked up the miles competing in weekend basketball tournaments and one-day showcases since the 2016-17 season, testing itself against highly regarded teams and players all over the Southeast. And who can argue with the results?
The Tigers have won 86 of their 96 games during the last four seasons, captured the last two Class AA state championships and are one of the top contenders again this season. They just saw a three-year, 54-game winning streak against West Virginia teams snapped in last week’s loss at Logan.
Not bad for a program that really wasn’t viewed as a state power until recently.
Brad Napier, the Tigers’ fifth-year coach, said the “have game, will travel’’ approach has suited his team well, both on and off the court.
“It’s to try and make this an all-around better experience for them,’’ Napier said. “Basketball-wise, it gives them a chance to go play against different teams we don’t normally get to see. When you go places like we have, you play against super-athletic teams and you play good-shooting teams. You also see different parts of the country and kind of bond as a team. We have a good time doing it, and our guys really enjoy it.’’
So how far have the Tigers traveled? This season, they played their season opener on Dec. 14 in Rock Hill, South Carolina, then went to Wheeling for the Cancer Research Classic on Jan. 3, headed south to the New River CTC Shootout in Beckley Jan. 4, and appeared in the Pittsburgh Jam Fest on Jan. 11. In about a week, they head to Bristol, Virginia, for the one-day FCA Prep Showcase on Jan. 25.
Last season, the itinerary included three games in Orlando, Florida, one in Charlotte, North Carolina, and another in Clarksburg. Two years ago, there were excursions to Gatlinburg, Tennessee (three games), Pikeville, Kentucky and West Virginia State. Three seasons ago, it was three games in Daytona Beach, Florida, and one in Clarksburg to spice up the Tigers’ non-conference schedule.
Obinna Anochili-Killen, Chapmanville’s 6-foot-8 Marshall signee, certainly used those games and the select competition to grow his own game.
For instance, last season the Tigers played Liberty Heights, N.C., during the MLK Showcase in Charlotte and Killen went up against players like 6-6 guard Kahari Rogers, considered one of the top prospects in North Carolina and 6-5 Juwan Gary, who’s now on the roster at Alabama.
“I think it helped me as a player,’’ Killen said, “because I had only played West Virginia guys. Now, I’ve played guys from around the state and the country to see how talented I am. So that was a good thing. The way people in Florida and South Carolina play, they are a little different.
“Sometimes, we go to Disney World or Universal [Studios] sight-seeing, too. That’s good.’’
Napier doesn’t agree with the notion that Chapmanville’s touring tendencies were simply a way to showcase the enormous skills of Killen, a senior and two-time first-team All-Stater and one of the top candidates for the state’s player of the year honor.
“He’s a phenomenal player and a phenomenal kid,’’ Napier said, “but he’s not the only one. A kid like Obinna, he’s going to get scholarship offers. But kids that are a little less known, it helps them more than anything else. It gives kids who are maybe borderline D-3 or D-2 players a chance to get seen a lot. It really helps those guys.
“And it makes us closer as a team. We do a lot of team bonding stuff. I’m real big on that, and it seems to have paid off. It’s helped us a lot.’’
Chapmanville may be one of the state’s most road-tested boys basketball teams since the famed 2007 Huntington squad of O.J. Mayo and Patrick Patterson, who were future NBA players. And they’ve had to be creative with their scheduling, since they’re locked into 13 Cardinal Conference games, giving them just nine other games to fill out their 22-game schedule.
But as for the possible jet lag or bus lag wearing down his players? Not a worry, Napier said. They do the same thing during the summer practice periods.
“Hey, we probably travel twice that much in the summer,’’ Napier said with a laugh. “Last year, we went to Charlotte, Lexington, Liberty [University] and Bristol.’’