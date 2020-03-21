Four-time defending league champion Chapmanville Regional placed three players on the first team of the All-Cardinal Conference boys basketball squad, as selected by the league’s coaches.
Obinna Anochili-Killen, a 6-foot-9 Marshall signee, leads the Tigers in scoring (20.3 points per game), rebounds (12.5) and blocked shots (7.1) and also averages 3.1 assists.
Other Chapmanville players on the first team include Andrew Shull (16.0 points) and Philip Mullins (14.7).
Three other league teams each placed a pair of players on the 16-man first team — Logan (David Early, Mitchell Hainer), Poca (Isaac McKneely, Noah Rittinger) and Scott (Jon Hamilton, Jagger Bell).