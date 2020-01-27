Charleston Catholic's win over then-Class AAA No. 1 Cabell Midland gave the Irish a nudge in the Class A boys basketball poll Monday.
Catholic moved from No. 3 to No. 2 in the Class A poll, while Midland fell three spots to No. 4 in Class AAA. University is the new No. 1 in Class AAA, followed by Martinsburg and Morgantown. George Washington is ninth. Williamstown is a unanimous No. 1 in Class A and Greater Beckley Christian is third.
In Class AA, Shady Spring is No. 1, with Chapmanville at No. 2, Logan at No. 3, Poca at No. 5 and Scott tied with Mingo Central at No. 10.