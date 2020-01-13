The Charleston Catholic boys basketball team went from fifth to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Class A state poll, released Monday. The Irish even picked up a first-place vote. Undefeated Williamstown earned the other nine first-place votes and moved up one spot to No. 1 this week. Former No. 1 Wheeling Central now sits at No. 3.
In Class AAA, University is No. 1, followed by Cabell Midland. George Washington is No. 7, South Charleston is No. 8 and Huntington is No. 9. In Class AA, Chapmanville remained the unanimous No. 1, with Shady Spring at No. 2 and Poca at No. 3. Logan sits at No. 5.