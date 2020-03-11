Not long ago, Charleston Catholic and the state tournament were quite the couple, as the Irish went to the big show 11 straight times from 2004-14.
Lately, however, the two grew apart, with Catholic missing that March trip to the Charleston Coliseum four years in a row. But it's never too late to get back together, and on Wednesday the Irish started what they hope turns into another tournament streak.
Charleston Catholic broke off a 22-2 run in the second half and downed Mount View 50-34 in a Class A Region 3 co-final at Catholic's Athletic Complex. The win sends the Irish (19-5) into the state tournament quarterfinals as the No. 2 seed, and they match up with No. 7 Magnolia at 1 p.m. on March 19.
"Hopefully, we can start another streak like that,'' said first-year Irish coach Hunter Moles. "Charleston Catholic basketball needs to be at the Civic Center every year. That's our goal. That's what we want do. It starts with these kids working hard, staying together, one through 17, doing their job, knowing their role and being great at it.
"This is very exciting and it's what we want to hold our standard to at Charleston Catholic basketball.''
Juniors Zion Suddeth (12 points, six rebounds) and Aiden Satterfield (10 points) were joined in double figures by senior Thomas Blaydes (11 points) in the balanced Irish attack.
It was a night for streaks, as the game ebbed back and forth before the Irish took hold.
Catholic burst into a 17-4 lead in the opening quarter only to see the underdog Golden Knights (11-14) cut it back to 17-12. The Irish followed with an 8-0 spurt to make it 25-12, but Mount View retaliated, got a Justin Haggerty fast-break basket at the buzzer and it was 25-18 at halftime.
Then came a forgetful third quarter for the Knights, who were outscored 18-1, going 0 for 8 shooting with five turnovers. Catholic got several highlight-reel plays, including an alley-oop slam by Satterfield (off a feed from Suddeth) and never led by less than 20 until the final minute.
"What caused us problems was turning the ball over,'' said Mount View coach Gary Brown. "We had a press break on how we wanted to handle their press, and the kids weren't getting to their spots. We talked to them at halftime about it, and they did it a couple times and then they had a brain freeze and just started throwing it everywhere. Once they got that run and that slam, I just think it changed the momentum for us, and we let them get a good thing going.''
Mount View shot just 28 percent from the floor, but the Irish weren't fault-free themselves, shooting only 42.5 percent from the field, missing 6 of 10 free throws and turning it over 10 times.
"We played a little nervous,'' Moles said. "We missed a lot of free throws. We found a way to win, so you've got to take that. We're still going to the Civic Center. We've just got to play a little bit more loose. I thought Mount View did a real good job the first half; we played their brand of basketball and didn't play ours. The third quarter, we held them to one point and you can't get much better than that.''
Suddeth was pleased to be part of the class that returns the Irish to the state tournament spotlight, where they thrived for so many years under former coaches Bill McClanahan and Matt Morrison.
"It means a lot,'' Suddeth said, "especially with the new coaching change and everbody rallying together. We play for the community and for Irish pride. That's what we work for every day, so we did it for them. There were a lot of people in front of us. Coach McClanahan talked to us about Irish pride. This is our goal starting out in June, and I'm happy that we're here, but we're not done yet.''
The Golden Knights got eight points from Brendon Rotenberry and six from Tony Bailey and T.J. Bell grabbed six rebounds.