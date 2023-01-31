Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

photo
Buy Now

Charleston Catholic's Max Wilcox works in the paint against a Scott defender during Tuesday's game at Scott High. 

 MATTHEW BRITTON | HD Media

MADISON -- Jayallen Turner scored a game-high 28 points to lead Class AA No. 4 Charleston Catholic (11-3) past Class AAA No. 5 Scott (10-6) 61-56 at Scott High on Tuesday. 

“The guys really bought in, and we got a good start and that helps, because Scott can make really good runs," Charleston Catholic coach Hunter Moles said. "They hit shots. They really got back in it, and in the fourth quarter, it was anybody’s game. We made some mistakes as coaches and players, but they found a way to win.” 

Tags