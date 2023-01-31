MADISON -- Jayallen Turner scored a game-high 28 points to lead Class AA No. 4 Charleston Catholic (11-3) past Class AAA No. 5 Scott (10-6) 61-56 at Scott High on Tuesday.
“The guys really bought in, and we got a good start and that helps, because Scott can make really good runs," Charleston Catholic coach Hunter Moles said. "They hit shots. They really got back in it, and in the fourth quarter, it was anybody’s game. We made some mistakes as coaches and players, but they found a way to win.”
The Irish got out to an early lead as Turner caught fire early, scoring his team's first eight points as Charleston Catholic headed into the second quarter leading 20-10.
With around three minutes left in the second quarter, Turner drove to the basket and hit a layup, extending the Irish lead to 14.
Scott quickly responded as Jayden Sharps, Reece Carden and Owen Adkins drilled consecutive 3-pointers for Scott, bringing the Skyhawks back within six.
Turner found his way to the rim for another crafty layup before the half ended as the Irish hit the locker room with a 38-28 lead.
Charleston Catholic’s Jeffrey Reynolds opened up the third quarter by connecting on a 3-point shot.
The Skyhawks started to build momentum as the quarter went on with strong rebounding and defensive play that allowed them to cut the deficit to one point heading into the fourth.
At the start of the final quarter, Carden went to the free throw line and connected on both shots to give the Skyhawks their first lead of the game.
The game was close down the stretch.
Scott possessed the ball trailing by three with around 50 seconds left in the game, but failed to convert on potentially game-tying 3-point attempts, allowing the Irish to convert at the free throw line and escape Madison with a 61-56 victory.
“I was very impressed actually," Moles said. "I told the guys that they should enjoy this, you don’t get this type of environment every day, and these are the games you look back on in your high school career and really enjoy. I thought the atmosphere was amazing.”
Moles also commented on Turner’s performance.
"When he plays with that type of passion, he’s hard to stop," Moles said. "He’s having one heck of a year, and he had one heck of a night tonight."