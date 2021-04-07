One of these days, Buffalo is going to beat Charleston Catholic and end its long, long dry spell against the Irish. But that day wasn’t Tuesday, not with the way the state-ranked Irish started and closed out the game.
Catholic vaulted into a 15-3 lead after one quarter and made all eight of its field-goal attempts in the final quarter, emerging from an 11-day layoff with a 68-47 victory at the Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility.
The Irish have now won 50 straight against the Bison, their longtime Kanawha Valley rival, over the past 24 seasons. The last time Buffalo beat the Irish was March 5, 1997 in a Class A sectional contest.
Catholic’s All-State duo of Aiden Satterfield (20 points, eight rebounds, three blocked shots) and Zion Suddeth (10 points, five rebounds, five steals) again led the way and the Irish bench outscored Buffalo 14-2 to assure the win.
The sudden start, which included a 17-3 lead early in the second quarter, came as a surprise to Irish coach Hunter Moles, seeing as his team hadn’t played a game since March 26. Catholic’s home game last week against Poca was canceled because of a leaky roof and the private school’s sports programs annually shut down for four days during the Easter weekend.
“I was surprised we had such a good first quarter,’’ Moles said. “I don’t think a lot of people realize that holiday weekend, from Thursday to Sunday, we’re not allowed to practice or play. So we weren’t together whatsoever as a team. We had one practice after four days off and I knew it was going to be tough no matter who we were playing. Then we come out and have a great first quarter, but we didn’t finish the game quite the way I wanted to.’’
After Catholic (7-2) bumped its lead as high as 20 points early in the third quarter, it lost its rhythm for a long stretch and the Bison (6-7) kept hammering away at their deficit. Alec Hanshaw, who was scoreless in the first half as he sat out with two personal fouls, poured in 17 second-half points for Buffalo, which got within 49-37 on a Hanshaw foul-line jumper with 6:13 left in the game. Hanshaw was 7 of 10 from the floor in the game.
Moles wasn’t pleased with what he was seeing from his team, ranked No. 3 in Class AA. At one point, he hollered out, “Holiday’s over, boys. Let’s go!’’
Catholic managed to put the finishing touches on the win with a perfect 8-of-8 shooting touch on fourth-quarter field goals. The Irish were 15 of 20 in the second half for 75%, but also committed nine of their 15 turnovers in the second half.
“That comes a little bit from not having played in a while,’’ Moles said. “We didn’t execute the way we wanted to, and our defense wasn’t at the level that we think it should be at. We just want to keep getting better. As a team, we want to put 32 minutes together this season, and we haven’t quite done that yet. Still, to win by 21 points is a great win for us.’’
Buffalo, for its part, pretty much matched Catholic point for point in the second half after falling behind big early. Once the Bison stopped turning the ball over in bunches (12 of 19 turnovers by halftime), they kept up, shooting 50% in the second half (14 of 28) after a miserable first half (6 of 24, 25%).
“The first five minutes of the game decided the game, with all the turnovers,’’ said Buffalo coach Adam Scott. “The one thing about it with Charleston Catholic is that it don’t matter how many premier players they have, or if they don’t have any premier players. They’re always going to play fundamental, and you don’t beat fundamental with turnovers.
“Once they got out to that lead, I think it got to us. It was 17-3 and it pretty much stayed there the first half. We played them pretty even the second half until the last two minutes.’’
Scott isn’t worried so much about Buffalo’s history against Catholic as much as he is its future. After competing in different regions the past few years, the Bison and Irish can both be found in Region 4 for at least this season and next in the new four-class alignment, Buffalo in Section 1 with Poca and St. Joseph and Catholic in Section 2 with Ravenswood and Roane County.
“That’s a regional opponent now,’’ Scott said, “so there’s a chance we could end up playing them in the postseason. Hopefully, the second half was enough to show our guys and give them a little bit of confidence to say, ‘Hey, we can play with these guys.’ We just have to take care of the basketball and make the plays that we’re supposed to make.’’