Charleston Catholic received the No. 2 seed for the upcoming boys Class A state tournament and will play No. 7 seed Magnolia in the quarterfinal round at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 at the Charleston Coliseum.
The Irish are playing in the state tournament for the first time since 2015.
All four Class A first-round games are set for March 19. The others find No. 3 Greater Beckley Christian against No. 6 Pendleton County at 9:30 a.m., No. 1 Williamstown versus No. 8 Tug Valley at 5:30 p.m. and No. 4 Notre Dame against No. 5 Wheeling Central at 9 p.m.
The semifinals will be held March 20 and the finals at 2:30 p.m. on March 21.