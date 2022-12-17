There are no bonus points for the degree of difficulty on your schedule. Your record is your record at the end of the season.
Hunter Moles knows that, but also realizes that navigating a tough schedule can help on your journey, so he sends his Charleston Catholic team against the best opponents he can find. And so it was Saturday afternoon at the FCA Hoops Classic.
Jayallen Turner had 22 points and seven rebounds and Max Wilcox knocked down 18 points to lead the Irish to a 60-50 victory against Calvary Baptist at West Virginia State’s Walker Convocation Center.
Catholic (2-2), No. 9 in the preseason Class AA state poll, had played three straight AAAA opponents to open the schedule, and tested itself again Saturday against the Patriots (6-2), non-members of the Secondary School Activities Commission.
It was a grinder of a game for the Irish, who held just a 30-26 halftime lead despite shooting 65% from the floor. They committed 11 of their 16 turnovers in the opening half before settling down. Part of that was point guard Gio Cinco played just 12 of 32 minutes due to foul problems.
“Turnovers have been big for us this year,’’ Moles said. “We turn the ball over too much and that’s all there is to it. The more you turn the ball over, the more chances the other team gets shots.’’
The way Calvary was shooting in the first half, the extra possessions were a welcome sight. The Patriots were 6 of 14 on 3-pointers at that stage, enabling them to hang around.
Moles didn’t give his team an out for its slow start just because it battled Class AAAA Huntington the night before at the FCA Classic, losing 65-57.
“We didn’t listen to our scouting report very well,’’ Moles said. “We can’t make excuses because we played the night before. So did Calvary. You want to win a state championship, you have to play back-to-back nights.
“So you’ve just got to find a way, and we did find a way to get it done, so it’s a win and that’s good. But we know we can play a little better.’’
Catholic started to pull away early in the fourth quarter, building its lead to 50-36. The Patriots, however, one more run in them, cutting that deficit in half at 54-47 on a 3-pointer by Isaiah Bosley (17 points).
But then Turner got a basket and Wilcox went 5 of 6 at the foul line in the final 1:01 to keep Calvary at bay. Kelan Swan added 11 points and Zaden Ranson nine rebounds for the Irish. Turner made 11 of 13 shots from the floor.
For the Patriots, Bosley and Stevie Hicks (14 points) led the way. Calvary, unbeaten entering the weekend, was coming off a Friday night loss to AAAA Capital.
“These games will help us if we let them,’’ said Calvary coach Mason Ballard. “I believe in scheduling hard competition. I use the analogy of a baseball bat — when you’re warming up with the donut on the bat and swinging the heavy bat. Because when you swing the normal bat, it feels lighter.
“I just want our kids to play against the best in the Valley. I think they can, and I think it will help us learn and grow. I’m proud of their effort.’’
Catholic’s schedule is perhaps even tougher than Calvary’s, with 12 of its 20 opponents carrying preseason state rankings in one of West Virginia’s four classifications. The Irish losses have come to Cabell Midland (seventh in AAAA) and Huntington (eighth).
“You can go 0-22 and win a state championship,’’ Moles said. “We’re going to play the best of the best and it’s going to get us prepared … We’re going to play a tough schedule and get us ready. Some losses can teach you more than winning ever could.’’
Catholic ended up 24 of 45 on field goals (53%) and held a huge edge in rebounding (41-16), including 11 offensive boards, and outscored Calvary 44-18 in the paint. The Irish finished with 17 turnovers, six more than the Patriots.
Ballard hopes his squad can rebound behind the play of Hicks, who averages 24 points, seven assists and seven rebounds, and Bosley, who averages 19 points and five rebounds.
“Isaiah and Stevie are leaders; they’re talented,’’ Ballard said. “Stevie can get to the basket on anybody and Isaiah is one of the best shooters in the state. They’re great guys to build around. We lost a lot of guys off last year’s team.’’