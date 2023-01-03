Charleston Catholic didn't play airtight defense for a full 32 minutes Tuesday evening, but more often than not, the Irish guarded with gusto.
Max Wilcox and Jayallen Turner formed a formidable 1-2 punch as the Irish broke the game open late and sailed past Ravenswood 60-33 in a matchup of top-10 Class AA teams at Charleston Catholic's Athletic Facility.
Wilcox finished with 24 points and four steals, while Turner emerged with 21 points, nine rebounds, five steals and three blocked shots despite missing the final 5:31 of the second quarter with two fouls.
Steals and runouts were the name of the game for No. 9 Catholic (5-3), which had a dozen thefts, nine of which led directly to baskets at the other end.
"That's where it starts for us,'' said Irish coach Hunter Moles. "We have to bring it on the defensive end. We had three good practices leading up to this, and the guys were just buying in.
"We've got to play with a little more passion sometimes; we have to play like we get to play and not like we have to play. And we have to bring it on the defensive end, and I think we did that tonight.''
Ravenswood (5-3), the No. 5 team in The Associated Press state poll, led 8-4 early but failed to make a field goal in the second quarter and trailed 22-13 at halftime.
Matthew Carte (13 points, seven rebounds) tried to keep the Red Devils within range, and his team was still within 31-23 late in the third quarter, but the Irish closed out the game on a 20-4 burst to end any lingering suspense.
Ravenswood, which had only lost to unbeatens Ripley and Williamstown previously, wound up 11 of 30 shooting (37%), committed 16 turnovers and was outrebounded 24-17.
"It was really an embarrassing exhibition by our team tonight,'' said veteran Red Devils coach Mick Price. "I was a little embarrassed about the whole situation. We didn't play hard, we didn't stay focused and I'm a little embarrassed we got beat like that. I don't think any of our players played to their capabilities, but of course you have to give Charleston Catholic a lot of credit for that.
"We need to apologize to our fans because they come thinking our kids are going to play hard, and we just didn't do things right. We've got a lot of work to do -- just got to keep working because it matters in March.''
Catholic was able to stay the course even after Turner, its most experienced and decorated player, left the floor with 5:21 to go in the second quarter with foul problems. It was a nine-point lead when he departed, and it remained nine at the break.
"I didn't like a couple turnovers we had the last two minutes of the first half,'' Moles said, "but the guys stepped up. We had seven guys really play big, good minutes I thought ... We found a way to get it done.
"The big key is win the first quarter, and that's what we did. I think if you come out and win the first quarter and win the second quarter, we've put ourselves in position to win the game.''
All the runouts allowed the Irish to shoot 62% for the game from the floor (23 of 37), including 6 of 11 on 3-pointers. One such break culminated in a resounding slam-dunk for Turner.
Jonah Ball grabbed five rebounds for Catholic, and Beau Bennett added nine points for Ravenswood.
Each team was without a key player due to injury -- Drew Hunt (Ravenswood) and Kelan Swan (Catholic).