Hit hard by graduation, plagued with injuries and up against one of the state’s toughest schedules, losses piled up on the Charleston Catholic boys basketball team early in the season, with the Irish entering Monday’s showdown against Class AA No. 2 St. Marys with a 5-9 record.
But those early losses forged toughness, and the Irish used that and a full-court pressure defense to hand the Blue Devils a loss of their own.
It was the first one for St. Marys (14-1) as Catholic led by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter and held off a final rally to score a 66-58 win over the Blue Devils at the Par Mar Shootout at the Big House at West Virginia State University in Institute.
The Irish negated a 36-28 rebounding disadvantage by clamping down on St. Marys to the tune of 40.7% shooting (24 of 59) and got big second-half efforts from Jayallen Turner and Jon McComas in holding the Blue Devils at bay.
Included in the Irish’s nine losses are Class AAAA No. 3 Parkersburg South and No. 6 South Charleston, and Class AA No. 1 Poca and No. 5 Ravenswood. While Catholic coach Hunter Moles didn’t put extra emphasis on St. Marys’ ranking, he admitted getting a victory over a team like the Blue Devils was a shot in the arm for his players.
“It feels good just because of the guys,” Moles said. “They’ve been working and they’re staying the course, and sometimes when you lose some games you can get down on yourself, especially the young guys. But they’re doing a good job understanding that the regular season is just practice at that. You can go 0-22 and win a state championship technically.”
The Irish (6-9) won’t go 0-22 or 22-0, but on Monday they proved they could be plenty dangerous come time for the postseason by taking out the only unbeaten left in their classification. That’s all fine to Moles, but he was much more pleased with his team’s ability to make plays down the stretch.
Catholic carried a slim 29-28 lead into halftime before both McComas and Turner heated up. Those two combined for all of a 10-4 run to start the second half as the Irish gave themselves a little separation. By quarter’s end, Catholic had built a 49-41 advantage, sparked by 10 points in the quarter from Turner, who went 5 for 5 from the floor in the period. A 3-pointer for Max Wilcox followed by a bucket from Farris Murad gave the Irish their biggest lead at 54-43 early in the fourth quarter, prompting a timeout from St. Marys.
The Blue Devils answered right away with a 3-pointer from Grant Barnhart and another from Brandon Lawhon. Another 3 from Lawhon with 1:40 remaining got St. Marys within three points at 59-56.
After McComas and St. Marys’ Ashton Boron traded buckets, the Irish turned the ball over on the next possession, giving the Blue Devils a chance to tie with under 50 seconds remaining. Boron got a look at an open corner 3, but it rattled out and Luke Powell was called for an intentional foul on the other end. Murad made both free throws and it was followed by a three-point play for Turner and St. Marys wouldn’t score again.
Though Moles said the win was a big one, he stressed his team’s need to focus within. It’s a roster with only two seniors who played on Monday and one that could see the return of junior Kelan Swan in the coming weeks, which would be a big boost for the Irish.
“We’re really high on Kelan, he’s our ‘X’ factor, he does a lot of good things,” Moles said. “Hopefully we can get him back in the next couple weeks and then really hit this thing running.
“It’s a good win for us, St. Marys is a really good team. We just try to worry about us. We can’t get into the rankings and all that. Every game is our biggest game — next game, next day. It’s definitely good for us but at the end of the day, it’s the next one up for us.”
Powell led all scorers with 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils with Barnhart adding 17 points and nine boards and Lawhon finishing with 14 points.
Turner led a trio of Irish double-digit scorers with 17 points followed by McComas with 16 and Wilcox with 15.