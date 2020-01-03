St. Joseph got a lot of attention around the state with its 6-0 start to the season, and it certainly had the attention of Charleston Catholic Friday night, rocketing out to a 7-0 lead two minutes into the game. But it didn't last.
Aiden Satterfield poured in 26 points and Marshall Pile grabbed 10 rebounds, sparking Catholic to a convincing 72-51 home victory and dealing St. Joe its first loss.
Garrett Ware, showing some nimble moves under the basket for a big man, hit 5 of 8 shots for 10 points as Catholic wound up making 53 percent of its floor attempts. The host Irish took the lead for good early in the second quarter and stretched it out.
"It didn't faze me or the team at all,'' Catholic coach Hunter Moles said of the early 7-0 deficit. "We always talk about never getting too high or never getting too low. It's just a couple of possessions. Our key tonight was to take no possessions off. I thought for the most part, we did that. Proud of the guys. We went down seven and came back and won the quarter.''
Charleston Catholic made good use of St. Joseph's 19 turnovers and errant 3-point shooting. After making 2 of 3 from long range to start the game, the visiting Irish finished 5 of 23, with many of those misses causing long rebounds that led to plenty of Catholic fast-break opportunities.
Catholic also ruled the boards, nearly doubling St. Joe in rebounds (41-21). Marc Spiegel came off the bench to gather in seven missed shots. Satterfield also had seven.
"I think our team is good at making adjustments,'' Moles said. "Finding out what the other team does well and what its weaknesses are, and we just go and attack. We like to get the ball out and push. We were going to do that no matter what. Garrett Ware had a great game and did what he was asked. Marc Spiegel did a great job. We had good entry passes from our guards. Just an overall good team win.''
The only down note for Catholic (5-1) was an injury to junior point guard Zion Suddeth, who along with Satterfield has the most experience on the squad. Suddeth suffered a gash on his head diving for a loose ball on the floor and the cut was deemed too deep to patch, and could require stitches. He missed the final 12 minutes of the game, finishing with nine points and two steals.
St. Joseph coach Ryan Taylor, whose team doesn't have a senior in its eight-man player rotation, didn't think the loss would linger with his youthful team.
"They were just the better team tonight,'' Taylor said. "They played well and we got stagnant. They beat us in a bunch of categories that I list that we should have won. If we'd have won those, we'd have a chance to win the game.''
Caden Warner, a promising sophomore guard, led St. Joe with 18 points and four steals. No one else reached double figures in scoring, with reserve Kaden Ehirem tallying eight points.
"It's fine,'' Taylor said of his team's errant shooting. "We know how we play. We're not going to win the championship and we're not going to lose it off one game. It's a long season. We'll just go back out Tuesday and it's a new game.''