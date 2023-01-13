POCA -- Friday's boys basketball matchup between Charleston Catholic and Poca came down to the wire.
Kelan Swan hit a layup with 35 seconds left in the fourth quarter to put Class AA No. 9 Catholic up by four points, and that was all it needed as the Irish earned a 45-39 win over Class AA No. 8 Poca at Poca High.
Before Swan's layup, Catholic (8-3) had the ball with a 41-39 lead with 1:39 left in the game and a chance to make it a two-possession contest. Coach Hunter Moles called a timeout with 1:30 left.
The timeout seemed to pay dividends. The Irish didn't score after the timeout, but Catholic's defense forced a turnover, which set up Swan's game sealing bucket. Moles explained what he said to his team during the timeout.
"I told them just to finish," Moles said. "I just went over the details of how to finish. I really wanted to give them a breather, too. I think there for a while there was a long defensive possession. I wanted to get their emotions underneath them and understand what the score and the time was and just figure out how to finish together."
Moles said it's never easy to win on the road against Poca (6-5), but his team found a way.
"We just had to find a way to get it done," Moles said. "Coach O [Poca coach Allen Osborne] is really good. He's a really good coach. Poca is always going to be in the games; they're always going to be tough. They're really good at home. We just had to lock in and I'm proud of our guys."
Max Wilcox erupted as he scored a game-high 21 points, drained three 3-pointers and was 4 of 6 from the line.
"And it's not just scoring with Max," Moles said. "We know he's going to score. He can hit some 3s; he can get to the rim. He just has to keep improving in different ways. He's good at doing that and I'm just proud of him for locking in. He was talking more tonight, and that's what we need is constant leadership."
Jayallen Turner got into foul trouble early with two fouls in the first quarter and Moles had to take him out of the game for a good part of the second quarter.
"Then he got his third early in the third as well," Moles said. "He has to find a balance. Jayallen is the most athletic guy probably every single night and that's a fact. If you want to come watch, you can see. He's the most athletic guy, but the calls that he doesn't get and gets called against him, it doesn't make sense sometimes. He's got hands all over him but it doesn't look like a foul because he's so strong and athletic."
Turner found his balance in the fourth quarter as he scored four big baskets, accounting for eight of Catholic's 15 points in the final period. He finished the game with 12 points.
Catholic won it in the fourth quarter. Down 35-30 early in the final period, the Irish outscored the Dots 15-6 down the stretch. Osborne said Catholic's full-court press in the final five minutes caused trouble for the Dots.
"With their press, we turned it over three straight times," Osborne said. "We were up five, 35-30, and we turned it over three straight times. That was critical. We just made too many mistakes tonight. You can't do that against good teams and Catholic is pretty good. You can't turn it over against the press. Hopefully we learn from it and grow from it."
Swan scored eight points off the bench for the Irish.
Six different Dots scored and Jordan Wolfe was Poca's lone double-figure scorer as he tallied 12 points.
Catholic has a quick turnaround as the Irish host Roane County at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Poca's next matchup will at home against Sissonville on Jan. 17.
Charleston Catholic 45, Poca 39
Charleston Catholic;9;13;8;15;--;45
Poca;9;10;14;6;--;39
Charleston Catholic (8-3)
Swan 8, Turner 12, Wilcox 21, Reynolds 4
Poca (6-5)
Wolfe 12, Whittington 2, McCormick 8, Godish 9, Meeks 6, Toney 2