photo
Charleston Catholic coach Hunter Moles talks to his team during a timeout in Friday's game between the Irish and Poca at Poca High. 

 RICK FARLOW | Gazette-Mail

POCA -- Friday's boys basketball matchup between Charleston Catholic and Poca came down to the wire.

Kelan Swan hit a layup with 35 seconds left in the fourth quarter to put Class AA No. 9 Catholic up by four points, and that was all it needed as the Irish earned a 45-39 win over Class AA No. 8 Poca at Poca High.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

