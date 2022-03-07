Three Kanawha Valley teams will play for boys basketball state tournament berths as the Class AAAA co-regional finals will take place Wednesday at different locations throughout the state. All games will be at 7 p.m.
In Region 3, South Charleston (19-5), which beat George Washington 54-50 in the Section 4 final, will host Princeton (13-7) at the South Charleston Community Center. The Black Eagles defeated the Tigers 70-56 on Feb. 12 in Princeton.
"They're fairly big, they got two big kids that are pretty good and they have a couple guards that can shoot the ball well," South Charleston coach Josh Daniel said of the Tigers. "We're gonna have to be locked in. I think we're gonna have to rebound. I don't think we can give up second-chance opportunities."
South Charleston earned home-court advantage for the regional with the sectional win over GW. The Patriots had beaten the Black Eagles in two regular-season meetings.
"Playing at home is always nice," Daniel said. "That was a huge win for our program over GW. I don't know when the last time South Charleston beat GW but it seems like forever. Not having to go on the road like we did last year for that regional championship, I think that's huge, but at the end of the day you still gotta do what you're supposed tot do."
South Charleston is led in scoring by Wayne Harris (18 points, 5.5 assists per game). Mondrell Dean has 11.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and Cayden Faucett averages 11.6 point.
George Washington (19-5) will travel to Greenbrier East (13-10) Wednesday night. The Spartans defeated Princeton 65-50 in the Section 2 title game.
"Obviously they earned their right to play at home, deservedly so," GW coach Rick Greene said. "It'll be a great atmosphere. I know they play as hard as any team we play all year. I just hope we can get out of there with a win.
"They're somewhat young but they have [Adam] Seams who is as good of a player as anybody we'll play against. They have John Gabbert. They can shoot 3s. They have pretty good catch-and-shoot guys."
GW's leading scorer is Brenden Hoffman (15.3 points per game) and Ben Nicol averages 13.9.
In Region 4, St. Albans (15-7) will travel to Cabell Midland (13-10). The Red Dragons fell to Parkersburg South 79-66 in their Section 2 final. Cabell Midland won its Section 1 final over Huntington 60-53 to earn home court.
St. Albans defeated Cabell Midland at home 59-55 on Feb. 10.
"We have to come in and play our best," St. Albans coach Dana Womack said. "It's championship week. You have to come in with all the energy you have. We just gotta be prepared. You gotta play as a team on defense and offense to win games like this. It's definitely going to be a good matchup."
Drew Reed, NuNu Claytor and Jayden Clark are the Red Dragons' best weapons. Reed has 15.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Clark averages 14.6 points and Claytor has 11.0.