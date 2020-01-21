Clay-Battelle was awarded the top seed in Division 1 for the boys West Virginia Hometown Invitational Tournament that begins Friday around the state.
The Cee-Bees (9-1), who are ranked No. 7 statewide in Class A, open HIT play on Friday by hosting Buffalo (3-5). The HIT is a statewide event for Class A public school teams.
Unbeaten Greenbrier West (8-0) earned the No. 2 seed in Division I, with St. Marys (7-5) seeded third.
In Division 2, comprised of smaller Class A public schools around the state, Hundred (7-3) was accorded the No. 1 seed, followed by Harman (8-5). The Hornets also open HIT play on Friday when they travel to Meadow Bridge.
The Hometown Invitational finals, including place-winner games and championships, are set for Feb. 14-15 at Robert C. Byrd in Clarksburg.