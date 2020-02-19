Obviously, the majority of games are won in the fourth quarter. St. Albans, however, managed to take care of business a bit earlier than that on Wednesday evening.
A 19-1 run to close out the first half put the Red Dragons in the driver’s seat and they wrapped up a 67-30 victory over neighboring rival Nitro on Alumni Night at Tex M. Williams Gym.
St. Albans honored its 1985 team that made it to the Class AAA championship game before losing to Stonewall Jackson 63-57, and members of that squad and coach Arnold Moore were in attendance and saluted before tipoff.
Four starters reached double-figure scoring for St. Albans (13-7), which forced 16 turnovers by the Wildcats and committed just three itself.
Ethan Clay led the SA barrage with 19 points and eight rebounds and was followed by teammates Drew Reed (12 points), Rodney Toler (11 points) and Jaimelle Claytor (10 points, 11 rebounds).
St. Albans found itself in a vulnerable position in the second quarter, as two starters were riding the bench with two personal fouls each and Nitro sliced a 12-point deficit in half when Kolton Painter hit a leaner from the left baseline to make it 19-13 with 6:30 remaining until halftime.
Red Dragons coach Bryan England called a timeout right then and there, and that moment changed the course of the game. SA turned to Michael Hindman and Bones Johnson off its bench and turned its 19-13 lead into 38-14 by halftime, shutting out the Wildcats for nearly five minutes.
“Which is good,’’ England said, “because we’ve been starting to play some younger guys, and you saw some of them come in there. Michael Hindman just battles. He’s undersized, but guys like that have been coming along as the season goes on, and it gives us some depth.’’
Ethan Clay, a senior guard known more as one of the top defenders in the Kanawha Valley, scored eight of his 19 points during that tell-tale run to end the second quarter. Claytor added seven points and Hindman four. Nitro, which shot just 29.7 percent, was never to get anything going afterward.
“They jumped in that 1-2-2 zone,’’ England said, “and we’ve gotten progressively better playing against zones since [early in the season], and they ran a zone against us for about 75 percent of the game. We’ve gotten much better, and that’s going to be important moving forward.
“A lot of teams are zoning us and we’re starting to score against it. We defend every night, as you know, so it’s just a matter of putting it in the basket, and we did that tonight.’’
Painter led Nitro with 15 points, but Clay’s dogged defense still had an impact as Painter was just 6 of 18 from the floor. No other Nitro player had more than six points. Painter also grabbed six rebounds, but the Wildcats trailed 40-25 off the boards.
St. Albans plays next at 10 a.m. Saturday against South Charleston in the ninth-place game during the Mountain State Athletic Conference Night of Champions at the SC Community Center. Nitro visits Scott Friday.