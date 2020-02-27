Conference standings
MSAC standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|Points
|1. Cabell Midland
|9-1
|18-4
|64
|2. *George Washing.
|8-2
|15-5
|57
|3. *Woodrow Wilson
|7-3
|14-7
|47
|4. Spring Valley
|6-4
|11-11
|44
|5. *Capital
|6-4
|14-8
|38
|6. Huntington
|5-5
|12-10
|32
|7. South Charleston
|5-5
|10-11
|31
|8. *St. Albans
|4-6
|15-7
|23
|9. Parkersburg
|4-6
|7-15
|22
|10. *Hurricane
|1-9
|7-14
|3
|11. Riverside
|0-10
|1-20
|0
*Denotes placement game winner; GW won league championship game
Cardinal standings (North division)
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Poca
|11-2
|18-3
|2. Winfield
|7-6
|9-12
|3. Sissonville
|4-8
|5-16
|4. Nitro
|3-9
|5-16
|5. Herbert Hoover
|2-11
|6-16
Cardinal standings (South division)
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. *Chapmanville
|12-1
|20-2
|2. Logan
|11-2
|15-7
|3. Scott
|7-6
|14-8
|4. Mingo Central
|6-6
|11-10
|5. Wayne
|0-12
|3-18
*Chapmanville won league title
Other schools standings (Class AAA)
|School
|Record
|Parkersburg South
|14-7
|Ripley
|12-9
|Greenbrier East
|7-11
Other schools standings (Class AA)
|School
|Record
|Man
|17-5
|Braxton County
|16-6
|Clay County
|14-8
|Lincoln County
|14-8
|Roane County
|13-9
|Point Pleasant
|11-11
|Nicholas County
|4-18
Other schools standings (Class A)
|School
|Record
|Charleston Catholic
|16-5
|Webster County
|14-8
|Sherman
|11-11
|Tolsia
|11-11
|Ravenswood
|10-12
|Tug Valley
|10-12
|Buffalo
|7-14
|Van
|4-18
|Hannan
|2-17
|Wahama
|0-21
Conference leaders
MSAC scoring leaders
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|CJ Meredith, SV
|21
|551
|26.2
|Austin Dearing, Hurr.
|21
|485
|23.1
|Quay Sutton, SC
|18
|385
|21.4
|Sam Potts, Parkers.
|22
|421
|19.1
|Chandler Schmidt, CM
|22
|415
|18.9
|Richard Law, WW
|20
|360
|18.0
|Mason Pinkett, GW
|20
|355
|17.8
|Javante Elzy, River.
|21
|353
|16.8
|Amare Smith, Hunt.
|22
|367
|16.7
|Ayden Ince, WW
|21
|337
|16.1
|Eli Archer, Hunting.
|22
|341
|15.5
|Kerion Martin, Cap.
|17
|263
|15.5
|Ben Gilliam, WW
|20
|304
|15.2
|Karrington Hill, Cap.
|22
|328
|14.9
|Noah Umpleby, Park.
|22
|319
|14.5
|K.K. Siebert, CM
|22
|310
|14.1
|Corbin Page, SV
|22
|296
|13.5
|Austin Womack, Hurr.
|21
|283
|13.5
|Rodney Toler, SA
|22
|295
|13.4
|D. Brooks, Capital
|22
|279
|12.7
|Jaimelle Claytor, SA
|22
|273
|12.4
|Dominic Schmidt, CM
|22
|263
|12.0
|Ethan Clay, SA
|22
|255
|11.6
|D.J. Johnson, SC
|20
|225
|11.3
|Brock Booth, SV
|20
|217
|10.9
|Torin Lochow, Hunt.
|20
|199
|10.0
|Alex Yoakum. GW
|20
|200
|10.0
Cardinal scoring leaders
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|David Early, Logan
|18
|504
|28.0
|Jon Hamilton, Scott
|22
|489
|22.2
|Isaac McKneely, Poca
|21
|462
|22.0
|Kolton Painter, Nitro
|21
|445
|21.2
|Drew Hatfield, MC
|21
|439
|20.9
|Obinna Killen, Chap.
|22
|453
|20.6
|Jagger Bell, Scott
|21
|349
|16.6
|Nick Bryant, Wayne
|21
|338
|16.1
|Hunter Morris, Win.
|21
|324
|15.4
|Andrew Shull, Chap.
|22
|336
|15.3
|Grant Bonner, HH
|21
|319
|15.2
|Philip Mullins, Chap.
|22
|331
|15.1
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|21
|287
|13.7
|Joseph Udoh, Siss.
|14
|190
|13.6
|Brody Danberry, Siss.
|21
|283
|13.5
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|21
|261
|12.4
|Devin Hatfield, MC
|21
|256
|12.2
|Mitchell Hainer, Log.
|22
|267
|12.1
|Christian Frye, Win.
|17
|203
|11.9
|Noah Rittinger, Poca
|20
|218
|10.9
|Kolby Stiltner, Wayne
|21
|222
|10.6
|Trey Chapman, HH
|19
|191
|10.1
|Jacob Merritt, Wayne
|21
|213
|10.1
Other schools scoring leaders
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Jadyn Stewart, Braxton
|20
|453
|22.7
|Jesse Muncy, Tolsia
|21
|462
|22.0
|Rye Gadd, Webster
|22
|473
|21.5
|Hunter Bush, Point
|22
|450
|20.5
|Aiden Satterfield, CC
|20
|402
|20.1
|Malaki Sylvia, South
|20
|392
|19.6
|Austin Ball, Man
|22
|427
|19.4
|Ty Johnson, Ripley
|21
|375
|17.9
|David Stewart, Van
|21
|366
|17.4
|Curtis Litton, Clay
|22
|371
|16.9
|Caleb May, TV
|22
|361
|16.4
|Alec Hanshaw, Buff.
|21
|339
|16.1
|Jayse Tully, LC
|14
|219
|15.6
|John Blankenship, LC
|22
|333
|15.1
|Colton Pritt, Clay
|22
|333
|15.1
|Tyler Johnson, Tol.
|22
|321
|14.6
|Zion Suddeth, CC
|21
|304
|14.5
|D.J. Coomes, Nich.
|21
|287
|13.7
|Jacob Jarrell, Van
|22
|302
|13.7
|Rylee Nicholas, Nich.
|20
|261
|13.1
|Caleb Blevins, Man
|18
|230
|12.8
|Jaycob Creel, Raven.
|22
|278
|12.6
|William Lewis, Web.
|22
|277
|12.6
|Tobias Scholl, Ripley
|21
|256
|12.2
|Ryan Keener, Nich.
|22
|250
|11.4
|Ethan Colegrove, TV
|22
|249
|11.3
|Grant Krajeski, Clay
|21
|237
|11.3
|Noah Thompson, Buff.
|21
|235
|11.2
|Tanner Faulkner, Clay
|22
|241
|11.0
|Robert Cantrell, Tol.
|17
|181
|10.7
|Devin Raines, Raven.
|22
|232
|10.6
|Kadin Wright, Web.
|22
|233
|10.6
|Peyton Adams, Man
|22
|227
|10.3
|Tyler Toler, Braxton
|21
|216
|10.3
|Ian Reed, Tug Valley
|21
|211
|10.1
Kanawha Valley leaders
3-point field goals
72 -- Karrington Hill, Capital
63 -- Isaac McKneely, Poca
51 -- Austin Dearing, Hurricane
50 -- Kolton Painter, Nitro; Noah Thompson, Buffalo
46 -- Mason Pinkett, GW; Quay Sutton, SC
43 -- Hunter Morris, Winfield
41 -- Ethan Kincaid, Winfield; Rodney Toler, St. Albans
39 -- Grant Bonner, Hoover; Drew Reed, St. Albans
35 -- Javante Elzy, Riverside
34 -- Trevor Lowe, Nitro
31 -- Bradley Jones, SC
30 -- Thomas Blaydes, Catholic
Free-throw shooting (minimum 46 attempts)
|Player, School
|FT-A
|Pct.
|Hunter Morris, Winfield
|72-86
|.837
|Kolton Painter, Nitro
|87-110
|.791
|Isaac McKneely, Poca
|79-101
|.782
|Alec Hanshaw, Buffalo
|46-59
|.780
|Aiden Satterfield, CC
|56-73
|.767
|Rodney Toler, SA
|56-73
|.767
|Zion Suddeth, CC
|59-77
|.766