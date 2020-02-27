2020 0116 hhsboys 01.jpg
Alex Yoakum (right) is the second-leading scorer for George Washington, the MSAC champion and No. 1 seed in its Class AAA sectional.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All Points
1. Cabell Midland 9-1 18-4 64
2. *George Washing. 8-2 15-5 57
3. *Woodrow Wilson 7-3 14-7 47
4. Spring Valley 6-4 11-11 44
5. *Capital 6-4 14-8 38
6. Huntington 5-5 12-10 32
7. South Charleston 5-5 10-11 31
8. *St. Albans 4-6 15-7 23
9. Parkersburg 4-6 7-15 22
10. *Hurricane 1-9 7-14 3
11. Riverside 0-10 1-20 0

*Denotes placement game winner; GW won league championship game

Cardinal standings (North division)

Pos--School Conf All
1. Poca 11-2 18-3
2. Winfield 7-6 9-12
3. Sissonville 4-8 5-16
4. Nitro 3-9 5-16
5. Herbert Hoover 2-11 6-16

Cardinal standings (South division)

Pos--School Conf All
1. *Chapmanville 12-1 20-2
2. Logan 11-2 15-7
3. Scott 7-6 14-8
4. Mingo Central 6-6 11-10
5. Wayne 0-12 3-18

*Chapmanville won league title

Other schools standings (Class AAA)

School Record
Parkersburg South 14-7
Ripley 12-9
Greenbrier East 7-11

Other schools standings (Class AA)

School Record
Man 17-5
Braxton County 16-6
Clay County 14-8
Lincoln County 14-8
Roane County 13-9
Point Pleasant 11-11
Nicholas County 4-18

Other schools standings (Class A)

School Record
Charleston Catholic 16-5
Webster County 14-8
Sherman 11-11
Tolsia 11-11
Ravenswood 10-12
Tug Valley 10-12
Buffalo 7-14
Van 4-18
Hannan 2-17
Wahama 0-21

Conference leaders

MSAC scoring leaders

Player, School Games Points Average
CJ Meredith, SV 21 551 26.2
Austin Dearing, Hurr. 21 485 23.1
Quay Sutton, SC 18 385 21.4
Sam Potts, Parkers. 22 421 19.1
Chandler Schmidt, CM 22 415 18.9
Richard Law, WW 20 360 18.0
Mason Pinkett, GW 20 355 17.8
Javante Elzy, River. 21 353 16.8
Amare Smith, Hunt. 22 367 16.7
Ayden Ince, WW 21 337 16.1
Eli Archer, Hunting. 22 341 15.5
Kerion Martin, Cap. 17 263 15.5
Ben Gilliam, WW 20 304 15.2
Karrington Hill, Cap. 22 328 14.9
Noah Umpleby, Park. 22 319 14.5
K.K. Siebert, CM 22 310 14.1
Corbin Page, SV 22 296 13.5
Austin Womack, Hurr. 21 283 13.5
Rodney Toler, SA 22 295 13.4
D. Brooks, Capital 22 279 12.7
Jaimelle Claytor, SA 22 273 12.4
Dominic Schmidt, CM 22 263 12.0
Ethan Clay, SA 22 255 11.6
D.J. Johnson, SC 20 225 11.3
Brock Booth, SV 20 217 10.9
Torin Lochow, Hunt. 20 199 10.0
Alex Yoakum. GW 20 200 10.0

Cardinal scoring leaders

Player, School Games Points Average
David Early, Logan 18 504 28.0
Jon Hamilton, Scott 22 489 22.2
Isaac McKneely, Poca 21 462 22.0
Kolton Painter, Nitro 21 445 21.2
Drew Hatfield, MC 21 439 20.9
Obinna Killen, Chap. 22 453 20.6
Jagger Bell, Scott 21 349 16.6
Nick Bryant, Wayne 21 338 16.1
Hunter Morris, Win. 21 324 15.4
Andrew Shull, Chap. 22 336 15.3
Grant Bonner, HH 21 319 15.2
Philip Mullins, Chap. 22 331 15.1
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 21 287 13.7
Joseph Udoh, Siss. 14 190 13.6
Brody Danberry, Siss. 21 283 13.5
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 21 261 12.4
Devin Hatfield, MC 21 256 12.2
Mitchell Hainer, Log. 22 267 12.1
Christian Frye, Win. 17 203 11.9
Noah Rittinger, Poca 20 218 10.9
Kolby Stiltner, Wayne 21 222 10.6
Trey Chapman, HH 19 191 10.1
Jacob Merritt, Wayne 21 213 10.1

Other schools scoring leaders

Player, School Games Points Average
Jadyn Stewart, Braxton 20 453 22.7
Jesse Muncy, Tolsia 21 462 22.0
Rye Gadd, Webster 22 473 21.5
Hunter Bush, Point 22 450 20.5
Aiden Satterfield, CC 20 402 20.1
Malaki Sylvia, South 20 392 19.6
Austin Ball, Man 22 427 19.4
Ty Johnson, Ripley 21 375 17.9
David Stewart, Van 21 366 17.4
Curtis Litton, Clay 22 371 16.9
Caleb May, TV 22 361 16.4
Alec Hanshaw, Buff. 21 339 16.1
Jayse Tully, LC 14 219 15.6
John Blankenship, LC 22 333 15.1
Colton Pritt, Clay 22 333 15.1
Tyler Johnson, Tol. 22 321 14.6
Zion Suddeth, CC 21 304 14.5
D.J. Coomes, Nich. 21 287 13.7
Jacob Jarrell, Van 22 302 13.7
Rylee Nicholas, Nich. 20 261 13.1
Caleb Blevins, Man 18 230 12.8
Jaycob Creel, Raven. 22 278 12.6
William Lewis, Web. 22 277 12.6
Tobias Scholl, Ripley 21 256 12.2
Ryan Keener, Nich. 22 250 11.4
Ethan Colegrove, TV 22 249 11.3
Grant Krajeski, Clay 21 237 11.3
Noah Thompson, Buff. 21 235 11.2
Tanner Faulkner, Clay 22 241 11.0
Robert Cantrell, Tol. 17 181 10.7
Devin Raines, Raven. 22 232 10.6
Kadin Wright, Web. 22 233 10.6
Peyton Adams, Man 22 227 10.3
Tyler Toler, Braxton 21 216 10.3
Ian Reed, Tug Valley 21 211 10.1

Kanawha Valley leaders

3-point field goals

72 -- Karrington Hill, Capital

63 -- Isaac McKneely, Poca

51 -- Austin Dearing, Hurricane

50 -- Kolton Painter, Nitro; Noah Thompson, Buffalo

46 -- Mason Pinkett, GW; Quay Sutton, SC

43 -- Hunter Morris, Winfield

41 -- Ethan Kincaid, Winfield; Rodney Toler, St. Albans

39 -- Grant Bonner, Hoover; Drew Reed, St. Albans

35 -- Javante Elzy, Riverside

34 -- Trevor Lowe, Nitro

31 -- Bradley Jones, SC

30 -- Thomas Blaydes, Catholic

Free-throw shooting (minimum 46 attempts)

Player, School FT-A Pct.
Hunter Morris, Winfield 72-86 .837
Kolton Painter, Nitro 87-110 .791
Isaac McKneely, Poca 79-101 .782
Alec Hanshaw, Buffalo 46-59 .780
Aiden Satterfield, CC 56-73 .767
Rodney Toler, SA 56-73 .767
Zion Suddeth, CC 59-77 .766

x