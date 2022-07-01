On the football field, Mondrell Dean plays like a man seeing red.
Now, he’s wearing it.
Dean appeared at the Patriot Shootout at George Washington High School on Wednesday wearing a Hurricane basketball uniform, fresh off his transfer from South Charleston in the offseason.
On one hand, Dean is a Division-I football recruit harboring offers from the likes of Charlotte, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Marshall and Miami (Ohio) among others. But on the other, he’s an athlete just trying to fit into a new place ahead of his senior season.
So far, Dean said he is enjoying his new digs in Putnam County.
“It’s been good, we’re getting together as a new team,” Dean said. “We’ve been lifting hard, been getting really close with all of them. It’s been really good.”
With football and new coach Donnie Mays — who also came in from South Charleston — taking up a large part of Dean’s summer so far, Wednesday marked the first time he played with the Redskins basketball team and he wasn’t alone. Hurricane football player Bryson Murrell and Capital transfer Naquan Carter also appeared for the first time.
All three call football their main sport and all could certainly provide strength and athleticism to a Hurricane squad that limped to a 5-17 campaign in 2021. But more than all that, coach Lance Sutherland said the three could provide important senior leadership on a team that may otherwise need to rely on youngsters.
“We’ve got a great group of freshmen, the sophomore class has a few good ones and the junior class is pretty good,” Sutherland said. “If these guys come and play it helps us bridge the gap and we don’t have to throw those young ones into the fire. That would help a lot.”
The absence of the three seniors allowed Sutherland to get a good look at the team otherwise in recent weeks and even if one or all three decide not to play basketball in the winter, he believes his squad has the potential to be much improved.
“[Junior] Jackson Clark has improved tremendously and so has [junior] Brayden Whittington,” Sutherland said. “[Junior] Carter Richmond has done some good stuff. We’re there.
“We’ve just got to get better. All the parts are there, the athleticism is there — we could be really good.”
Dean said he’s aiming to help with that.
“We’ve just got to work hard, make sure we play defense together,” Dean said. “You win games playing defense in my eyes and I can bring rebounding and scoring and a little bit of leadership.”
And whether it’s on the football field, in the weight room, on the court or on the track — yet another sport in which Dean competes — he said he is happy with his decision to transfer.
“At South Charleston we never really clicked together, it was an individual sport,” Dean said, referencing football. “Everyone was competing against each other instead of with each other. Here at Hurricane everyone loves each other and we’re clicking together now.”