HUNTINGTON — A double double-double is hard to beat.
St. Albans (6-4) discovered that Friday night in a 49-43 loss to Huntington (6-4) at the Lucas-Archer Gym. Zion Page and Eli Archer each scored 10 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Highlanders to victory.
“Zion was our MVP,” HHS coach Ty Holmes said. “He gave us everything we needed — rebounding, defense, offense, energy. Everything. So did Eli. He played a great game.”
At various times, the Highlanders appeared as if they’d get blown out or would roll to an easy victory. The Red Dragons bolted to a 7-0 lead, only to see Huntington High storm back to a 27-18 lead by halftime. St. Albans ripped off the first nine points of the third quarter to tie it, but the Highlanders rallied to go ahead 44-33 on a Dionn Sims basket with 5:46 left in the game.
Back came St. Albans, taking advantage of a series of Huntington turnovers to pull within 45-41 after Jaimelle Claytor’s free throw with 1:45 remaining. Archer, though, tipped in a teammate’s miss to make it 47-41 with 1:23 left and the Red Dragons moved no closer.
“That’s the kind of team we’re supposed to be,” said Holmes, who noted his team has been inconsistent all season. “Our guys fought hard, played smart and played well. I’m proud of our guys. We can build on this.”
Page pulled down 10 of his rebounds in the first half and Archer grabbed 10 of his in the final two quarters as Huntington held a 37-17 advantage in the statistic.
Torin Lochow scored 11 points for the Highlanders, helping offset 16 by Carter and 15 by Rodney Toler.
“Our kids played hard,” St. Albans coach Bryan England said. “I was proud of their effort. We had four crucial strips that we didn’t convert and we need to get better. We start that [Saturday] in practice. When adversity happens, you get back to work”
England said he was impressed with Huntington.
When the Red Dragons made their late-game run, Holmes called timeout.
“I told them to relax and move the ball,” Holmes said. “I told them not to get excited. In some games, we’ve gotten excited and rushed things. We didn’t do that tonight.”