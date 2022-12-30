WINFIELD -- Revenge may not have been on the minds of Fairmont Senior's players Friday evening, but they looked plenty motivated anyway.
DeSean Goode's double-double and a stat-sheet-stuffer from Zycheus Dobbs paved the way to a 60-45 conquest of Winfield in a matchup of Class AAA contenders in Putnam County.
The unbeaten Polar Bears (6-0), ranked No. 2 in The Associated Press preseason state poll, used suffocating defense to grab a 24-14 halftime lead and then shot a sharp 71% in the second half to put away the Generals (5-3).
"The first half, I thought we were in a hurry,'' said Fairmont coach David Retton. "The second half, we said, 'Let's just slow down and let's make better decisions.' The shots will come, the scoring will come. I think in the second half, our guys really did that.''
The 6-foot-8 Goode finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, sinking 9 of 12 shots from the floor. The 6-4 Dobbs ended up with 16 points, six rebounds, six assists and seven of his team's 10 steals.
Dobbs was a starter on the Polar Bears' state tournament team two seasons ago that fell to Winfield in the first round when Fairmont was a No. 2 seed and the Generals a No. 7 seed. That was the last time the two programs hooked up. Dobbs said he didn't feel like the Bears owed any payback to Winfield.
"That really wasn't on my mind,'' he said. "We're taking each game one step at a time. Coming into it, it was just another game.''
But what a game for Dobbs, who made all six of his shots in the second half as Fairmont went 17 of 24 from the floor to stretch the lead as high as 19 points in the third quarter. The Bears started out 5 of 5 shooting in the third quarter to go up 34-18.
"I think the steals [was my favorite stat],'' Dobbs said. "I take pride in my defense. I feel like our defense creates our offense. So we take a lot of pride in our defense to hold the other team to a lower score.''
Winfield didn't relent in the second half. After going 1 of 10 on 3-pointers in the first half, the Generals made 6 of 12 in the second half, led by Ross Musick, who finished with 19 points and four triples. However, the closest they could come in the fourth quarter was the final score.
The Generals were saddled with 18 turnovers, shot only 37% and were outrebounded 33-24.
"The length of their guards [was a problem],'' said Travis Tarr, Winfield's first-year coach. "We knew coming in we had to play strong, had to play with two hands [on the ball] ... had to get into our offense and not play back. Get grit in our pants.
"It was a great stretch for us to learn from, and give them all the credit in the world. They raised their physicality up even more to their advantage. The more physical the game got, the better it was for them. The third quarter, they came out and made adjustments and started feeding Goode pretty quick. We were rovering Ross quite a bit, and they were back-cutting us.''
Jayce Miller added 11 points and six rebounds for Winfield. Andre Grant had 10 points for Fairmont and Julius Butler came off the bench to knock down 3 of 4 from long range for nine points for the visitors.
The Polar Bears crashed the offensive boards with intensity in the first half, getting four rebound baskets en route to their 24-14 lead. They also got three more buckets off steals.
"The guys on our team work very hard,'' Retton said. "They take great pride in their defense, and it shows. We need to continue to work on it. We need to continue to work on it without fouling. We need to continue to work on movement and get the shots we want.
"The thing we weren't happy with is that we fouled too much, and it negated, really, our defense. Our defense was good; it could have been great. But that crazy foul took away momentum and puts them on the line and they have good shooters. We knew it would be a hard-fought game, very physical. [Winfield] played hard and I'm pleased with how hard our guys played as well. They didn't quit.''