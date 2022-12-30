Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Winfield’s Cody Griffith guards Fairmont Senior’s Zycheus Dobbs during Friday's game between the teams at Winfield High.

 RICK RYAN | For HD Media

WINFIELD -- Revenge may not have been on the minds of Fairmont Senior's players Friday evening, but they looked plenty motivated anyway.

DeSean Goode's double-double and a stat-sheet-stuffer from Zycheus Dobbs paved the way to a 60-45 conquest of Winfield in a matchup of Class AAA contenders in Putnam County.