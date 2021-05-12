MSAC standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. *George Washington
|6-0
|17-1
|2. Huntington
|5-0
|12-4
|3. *Cabell Midland
|6-3
|12-5
|4. Parkersburg
|4-3
|4-8
|5. *South Charleston
|5-3
|12-6
|6. Capital
|3-3
|6-6
|7. *Hurricane
|2-7
|8-13
|8. Spring Valley
|2-7
|2-14
|9. *St. Albans
|2-4
|4-10
|10. Riverside
|1-6
|2-12
Note: Due to several league games being canceled, different tiebreakers implemented for MSAC place-winner games.
Cardinal standings
|Pos--School
|Conf
|All
|1. Logan
|7-2
|14-5
|1. Nitro
|7-2
|16-4
|3. Poca
|6-2
|13-5
|4. Winfield
|6-3
|14-7
|5. Herbert Hoover
|3-3
|13-4
|6. Chapmanville
|3-5
|9-7
|7. Scott
|2-7
|5-11
|8. Wayne
|1-5
|4-11
|9. Sissonville
|0-6
|0-14
Other schools (Class AAAA)
|School
|Record
|Greenbrier East
|10-4
|Parkersburg South
|9-6
|Woodrow Wilson
|10-12
Other schools (Class AAA)
|School
|Record
|Lincoln County
|13-8
|Ripley
|8-10
|Point Pleasant
|8-11
|Nicholas County
|3-12
Other schools (Class AA)
|School
|Record
|Charleston Catholic
|12-3
|Clay County
|12-4
|Braxton County
|10-6
|Ravenswood
|10-8
|Buffalo
|9-10
|Roane County
|8-13
|Mingo Central
|2-14
Other schools (Class A)
|School
|Record
|Man
|16-2
|Tug Valley
|13-3
|Tolsia
|10-5
|Webster County
|12-7
|Sherman
|9-6
|Wahama
|7-12
|Van
|0-14
MSAC scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Corbin Page, SV
|14
|289
|20.6
|Alex Yoakum, GW
|18
|364
|20.2
|C. Schmidt, Midland
|17
|338
|19.9
|Anthony Hersch, Cap.
|12
|222
|18.5
|Mason Pinkett, GW
|18
|317
|17.6
|Bryson Singer, Park.
|12
|194
|16.2
|Elijah Poore, Cap.
|12
|175
|14.6
|Drew Reed, SA
|12
|173
|14.4
|K.K. Siebert, Mid.
|15
|208
|13.9
|DJ Johnson, SC
|17
|239
|14.1
|Nas'jaih Jones, Hurr.
|17
|226
|13.3
|Amare Smith, Hunt.
|14
|181
|12.9
|Josh Arthur, River.
|14
|179
|12.8
|Wayne Harris, SC
|18
|213
|11.8
|B. Hoffman, Hunt.
|15
|172
|11.5
|Carson Dennis, Park.
|12
|133
|11.1
|Josh Kopec, Parkers.
|12
|133
|11.1
|Peyton Foreman, Riv.
|13
|139
|10.7
|Dom. Schmidt, Mid.
|15
|160
|10.7
|Mondrell Dean, SC
|18
|183
|10.2
|Palmer Riggio, Mid.
|14
|145
|10.4
|Jaylen Motley, Hunt.
|12
|121
|10.1
Cardinal scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Isaac McKneely, Poca
|18
|393
|21.8
|Devin Hatfield, HH
|16
|325
|20.3
|Dylan Griffith, Siss.
|14
|267
|19.1
|Reece Carden, Scott
|16
|252
|15.8
|Kolton Painter, Nitro
|20
|314
|15.7
|Brody Dalton, Chap.
|12
|185
|15.4
|Jarron Glick, Logan
|19
|289
|15.2
|Eli Robertson, HH
|17
|245
|14.4
|Cavin White, Scott
|16
|214
|13.4
|Joseph Udoh, Nitro
|20
|263
|13.2
|Ethan Payne, Poca
|18
|228
|12.7
|G. Williamson, Log.
|19
|228
|12.0
|Trevor Lowe, Nitro
|20
|235
|11.8
|S. Browning, Log.
|19
|214
|11.3
|Jackson Toney, Poca
|18
|202
|11.2
|Seth Shilot, Winfield
|21
|229
|10.9
|Trey Chapman, HH
|16
|165
|10.3
|Ethan Kincaid, Win.
|21
|212
|10.1
Other schools scoring
|Player, School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|Caleb May, TV
|16
|384
|24.0
|Hunter Bush, Point
|19
|450
|23.7
|Rye Gadd, Webster
|19
|418
|22.0
|Bailee Coles, GE
|9
|194
|21.6
|Aiden Satterfield, CC
|14
|300
|21.4
|William Gabbert, GE
|14
|291
|20.8
|Austin Ball, Man
|18
|363
|20.2
|Jesse Muncy, Tol.
|15
|285
|19.0
|John Blankenship, LC
|12
|215
|17.9
|Cyrus Traugh, South
|11
|178
|16.2
|Curtis Litton, Clay
|15
|234
|15.6
|Rylee Nicholas, Nich.
|13
|203
|15.6
|Jake Hogsett, South
|5
|226
|15.1
|Matthew Carte, Rav.
|18
|263
|14.6
|Kyelar Morrow, PP
|17
|244
|14.4
|Luke Johnson, Rip.
|18
|260
|14.4
|Caleb Blevins, Man
|18
|257
|14.3
|Alec Hanshaw, Buff.
|19
|263
|13.8
|Ethan Colegrove, TV
|16
|217
|13.6
|Jayse Tully, LC
|18
|245
|13.6
|DJ Coomes, Nich.
|15
|202
|13.5
|Tanner Faulkner, Clay
|16
|214
|13.4
|Carter Williams, Web.
|19
|247
|13.0
|Eric Chapman, PP
|18
|232
|12.9
|Tyler Johnson, Tol.
|15
|185
|12.3
|Ashton Mooney, PS
|11
|132
|12.0
|Kaden Cutlip, Web.
|19
|228
|12.0
|Robert Cantrell, Tol.
|15
|179
|11.9
|Colby Pishner, NC
|14
|165
|11.8
|Cade Goode, Ripley
|18
|209
|11.6
|Colten Pritt, Clay
|15
|172
|11.5
|Peyton Adams, Man
|18
|196
|10.9
|Easton Davis, TV
|16
|172
|10.8
|Austin Salmons, Tol.
|15
|162
|10.8
|Ian Reed, TV
|16
|167
|10.4
|Noah Thompson, Buf.
|19
|195
|10.3
Includes all games this season. Does not include Braxton County, Mingo Central, Roane County, Sherman, Van, Wahama, Wayne and Woodrow Wilson, which did not supplied full reports to the Gazette-Mail.