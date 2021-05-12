The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

tug valley cameron2
Buy Now

Tug Valley's Caleb May led West Virginia boys basketball in scoring this season at 24 points per game.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. *George Washington 6-0 17-1
2. Huntington 5-0 12-4
3. *Cabell Midland 6-3 12-5
4. Parkersburg 4-3 4-8
5. *South Charleston 5-3 12-6
6. Capital 3-3 6-6
7. *Hurricane 2-7 8-13
8. Spring Valley 2-7 2-14
9. *St. Albans 2-4 4-10
10. Riverside 1-6 2-12

* Won place-winner game

Note: Due to several league games being canceled, different tiebreakers implemented for MSAC place-winner games.

Cardinal standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Logan 7-2 14-5
1. Nitro 7-2 16-4
3. Poca 6-2 13-5
4. Winfield 6-3 14-7
5. Herbert Hoover 3-3 13-4
6. Chapmanville 3-5 9-7
7. Scott 2-7 5-11
8. Wayne 1-5 4-11
9. Sissonville 0-6 0-14

Other schools (Class AAAA)

School Record
Greenbrier East 10-4
Parkersburg South 9-6
Woodrow Wilson 10-12

Other schools (Class AAA)

School Record
Lincoln County 13-8
Ripley 8-10
Point Pleasant 8-11
Nicholas County 3-12

Other schools (Class AA)

School Record
Charleston Catholic 12-3
Clay County 12-4
Braxton County 10-6
Ravenswood 10-8
Buffalo 9-10
Roane County 8-13
Mingo Central 2-14

Other schools (Class A)

School Record
Man 16-2
Tug Valley 13-3
Tolsia 10-5
Webster County 12-7
Sherman 9-6
Wahama 7-12
Van 0-14

Conference scoring

MSAC scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
Corbin Page, SV 14 289 20.6
Alex Yoakum, GW 18 364 20.2
C. Schmidt, Midland 17 338 19.9
Anthony Hersch, Cap. 12 222 18.5
Mason Pinkett, GW 18 317 17.6
Bryson Singer, Park. 12 194 16.2
Elijah Poore, Cap. 12 175 14.6
Drew Reed, SA 12 173 14.4
K.K. Siebert, Mid. 15 208 13.9
DJ Johnson, SC 17 239 14.1
Nas'jaih Jones, Hurr. 17 226 13.3
Amare Smith, Hunt. 14 181 12.9
Josh Arthur, River. 14 179 12.8
Wayne Harris, SC 18 213 11.8
B. Hoffman, Hunt. 15 172 11.5
Carson Dennis, Park. 12 133 11.1
Josh Kopec, Parkers. 12 133 11.1
Peyton Foreman, Riv. 13 139 10.7
Dom. Schmidt, Mid. 15 160 10.7
Mondrell Dean, SC 18 183 10.2
Palmer Riggio, Mid. 14 145 10.4
Jaylen Motley, Hunt. 12 121 10.1

Cardinal scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
Isaac McKneely, Poca 18 393 21.8
Devin Hatfield, HH 16 325 20.3
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 14 267 19.1
Reece Carden, Scott 16 252 15.8
Kolton Painter, Nitro 20 314 15.7
Brody Dalton, Chap. 12 185 15.4
Jarron Glick, Logan 19 289 15.2
Eli Robertson, HH 17 245 14.4
Cavin White, Scott 16 214 13.4
Joseph Udoh, Nitro 20 263 13.2
Ethan Payne, Poca 18 228 12.7
G. Williamson, Log. 19 228 12.0
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 20 235 11.8
S. Browning, Log. 19 214 11.3
Jackson Toney, Poca 18 202 11.2
Seth Shilot, Winfield 21 229 10.9
Trey Chapman, HH 16 165 10.3
Ethan Kincaid, Win. 21 212 10.1

Other schools scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
Caleb May, TV 16 384 24.0
Hunter Bush, Point 19 450 23.7
Rye Gadd, Webster 19 418 22.0
Bailee Coles, GE 9 194 21.6
Aiden Satterfield, CC 14 300 21.4
William Gabbert, GE 14 291 20.8
Austin Ball, Man 18 363 20.2
Jesse Muncy, Tol. 15 285 19.0
John Blankenship, LC 12 215 17.9
Cyrus Traugh, South 11 178 16.2
Curtis Litton, Clay 15 234 15.6
Rylee Nicholas, Nich. 13 203 15.6
Jake Hogsett, South 5 226 15.1
Matthew Carte, Rav. 18 263 14.6
Kyelar Morrow, PP 17 244 14.4
Luke Johnson, Rip. 18 260 14.4
Caleb Blevins, Man 18 257 14.3
Alec Hanshaw, Buff. 19 263 13.8
Ethan Colegrove, TV 16 217 13.6
Jayse Tully, LC 18 245 13.6
DJ Coomes, Nich. 15 202 13.5
Tanner Faulkner, Clay 16 214 13.4
Carter Williams, Web. 19 247 13.0
Eric Chapman, PP 18 232 12.9
Tyler Johnson, Tol. 15 185 12.3
Ashton Mooney, PS 11 132 12.0
Kaden Cutlip, Web. 19 228 12.0
Robert Cantrell, Tol. 15 179 11.9
Colby Pishner, NC 14 165 11.8
Cade Goode, Ripley 18 209 11.6
Colten Pritt, Clay 15 172 11.5
Peyton Adams, Man 18 196 10.9
Easton Davis, TV 16 172 10.8
Austin Salmons, Tol. 15 162 10.8
Ian Reed, TV 16 167 10.4
Noah Thompson, Buf. 19 195 10.3

Includes all games this season. Does not include Braxton County, Mingo Central, Roane County, Sherman, Van, Wahama, Wayne and Woodrow Wilson, which did not supplied full reports to the Gazette-Mail.