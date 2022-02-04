After losing a pair of first-team All-State players from West Virginia’s inaugural Class AAAA championship squad in Mason Pinkett and Alex Yoakum, George Washington coach Rick Greene and his staff realized they needed to tinker with their talent for the 2021-22 season.
Sure, the Patriots returned 6-foot-7 Division I prospect Ben Nicol, the hero of last year’s title-game win against Morgantown, along with a solid rebounder and defender in Taran Fitzpatrick and trusted role players such as Isaac McCallister, Jayson Monday and Hunter Castleberry.
However, they also had to work in Huntington transfer Brendan Hoffman, as well as Landon Adkins, who left the GW program for Logan after his sophomore year and had just returned.
But perhaps the biggest question mark for the Patriots’ progress was the re-integration of senior point guard Zane McCarty, who because of injuries has nearly missed more games than he’s played since a promising sophomore season.
McCarty has answered all those questions with a resounding thumbs-up, developing into a reliable third scorer for the Patriots (10-4), who are ranked No. 4 in Class AAAA this season and again appear to be legitimate contenders. He averages 12.8 points and nearly three assists.
“First off, he’s a senior,’’ Greene said, “and that helps him having played as a freshman and sophomore. He’s still adjusting from that standpoint [of all the injuries], but he’s looking really well, and that’s a credit to him and our kids. They respect him, and he gives us that third threat now with Ben and Brendan. He’s taking a lot of pressure off Ben and Brendan from a scoring standpoint.’’
And from a leadership standpoint, too. In Saturday’s 56-55 win at then-No. 6 Capital, with his team down one point, McCarty drove the length of the floor and dished to Hoffman for the winning layup at the buzzer.
But it wasn’t always so rosy for McCarty.
After scoring 11 points in his first varsity game three years ago, he averaged four points as a freshman and five the following season, but then injuries began to severely limit his floor time.
Last season, as GW marched toward the state title, he missed the team’s first six games, played in the next four, then missed five more before returning for the final three in the state tournament, but was only able to score 14 points in his seven appearances.
Even this season, he played in the Patriots’ first three games, only to sit out the next four with an ankle injury. So while GW has played 32 games the past two seasons, he’s only suited up for 17, and wasn’t at full capacity for some of those.
Despite missing so much playing time, McCarty has been able to maintain a sunny-side-up demeanor.
“Obviously, I wanted to play my junior year,’’ McCarty said. “It was tough going down. But I just had to be positive, stay positive. I had to find a way out of that.
“Honestly, I’m blessed to be back playing with my team. I don’t feel sorry for myself. I’m just glad to be back.’’
When on the floor, McCarty has been nothing but efficient. Besides his scoring average, he’s shooting an even 50% from the floor (44 of 88) and a sharp 48% from 3-point range (19 of 40). He also averages just one turnover per game.
His development as a third scoring option has enhanced GW’s attack against a daunting schedule. Of the Patriots’ four losses, three have come in overtime to state-ranked teams -- University, Huntington and Greater Beckley Christian. The other was to Kentucky power Ashland Paul Blazer (17-4).
Greene realizes that because of McCarty’s injury absences and the addition of new talent, the Patriots aren’t anywhere near their peak.
“We’re still trying to mesh,’’ Greene said. “That’s why I don’t think -- as potentially as good as we could be -- we’re still a little inconsistent, especially on defense.
“I feel like it’s about December, and we’re already into February. At this point, our whole goal now is to be playing consistently as well as we can by sectional time.’’
Hoffman, whose scoring average (15.8) is second on the team to Nicol (17.2), thinks the mix of old and new is working out for the Patriots.
“It’s been going great,’’ Hoffman said. “As a team, we’re always together on and off the court. We do things together all the time, and it kind of helps. [We’re] all together, even if it’s just go out and eat or something. It helps us on the court.’’