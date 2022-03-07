The Class AAA boys basketball regional co-final tournaments are set for Tuesday night, and four Kanawha Valley teams from Regions 3 and 4 will play for state tournament berths.
All games will be played at 7 p.m. and each regional co-final winner will advance to the state tournament, which starts March 14 at the Charleston Coliseum.
In Region 3, Herbert Hoover (18-6), which is coming off a 58-40 Section 2 final win over Sissonville, will host Westside (10-14) at George Washington High School.
“[Westside] Coach [Shawn] Jenkins has done really good work,” Hoover coach Josh Stricker said. “They’re a really good team. We can’t take any plays off. They’re really big inside. We gotta be physical with them. The key for us will be making shots.”
Stricker said Evan Colucci and Ashton Reed are Westside’s top players.
“Colucci is a shooting guard, 5-foot-10, we’re gonna have size on him, obviously,” Stricker said. “Hopefully that’ll disrupt him from making 3s. Their big inside is Reed. He’s probably 6-5, 220 pounds. Looks like a football player. We just have to do a good job boxing their guys out.”
Sissonville (7-17) will travel to defending Class AAA state champion Shady Spring (22-1).
“It’s gonna be a tough situation for our kids,” Sissonville coach Derek Godwin said. “They’re aware of that. They know Shady’s accolades. We’re ready. We’ve overcome a lot of adversity this year. We didn’t win a game at all last year.”
Sissonville will be without two of its best players, Ethan Taylor and Jacob Wiseman. Taylor has a broken nose and Wiseman sprained his ankle.
“I’m playing a lot of freshmen and sophomores and they’re learning,” Godwin said. “They’re getting better. They’re prepared.”
Winfield (14-10) defeated Nitro 72-63 in the Region 4 Section 1 title game and earned home-court advantage against Scott (15-9) in its Region 4 co-final. The Generals made it to the Class AAA state semifinals last season and are a win away from returning to Charleston.
Winfield defeated Scott 70-68 on Dec. 21 in the regular season.
“You knew going into the year that Scott and Logan were probably the two regional caliber teams from the other side, you’re gonna have to be playing one of them,” Winfield coach Chris Stephens said. “It’s good to get this one at home.
“They do a lot of dribble drive and play off of each other,” Stephens said of the Skyhawks. “They like to get down into the paint. They have a couple of set shooters and a couple of guys that are really good.”
Nitro (10-14) will travel to Logan (22-2) for its Region 4 co-final and is also a win away from returning to the Class AAA tournament. The Wildcats lost to Logan at home 62-45 on Jan 25.