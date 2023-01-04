Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

George Washington's Ben Nicol tries to drive the ball around South Charleston's Bryson Smith (left) during Wednesday's game between the teams at George Washington High. 

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

When George Washington and South Charleston face off in boys basketball, it's usually worth the price of admission. 

That was the case on Wednesday as the Patriots dominated in the second half to come back from a 10-point deficit and beat the Black Eagles 65-51 in front of a packed gym at George Washington High. 

Rick Farlow covers sports.

