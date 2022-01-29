As complicated as basketball can get, sometimes it just comes down to avoiding mistakes and making a play when you need it. At least, that was the right recipe for George Washington Saturday afternoon.
Zane McCarty sliced through the Capital defense in the final seconds and dropped off a pass to Brendan Hoffman, whose layup at the buzzer handed the Patriots a thrilling 56-55 nonconference victory in a matchup of top-10 Class AAAA teams at Capital High School.
The Cougars had taken a 55-54 lead with 8.5 seconds remaining on a three-point play by Anthony Hersh. Following Hersh’s made free throw, GW disdained calling a timeout. McCarty dribbled the length of the floor, and just when it appeared as if he’d put up a shot from the left side of the foul lane, he slipped the ball to Hoffman, stationed under the basket on the right side, for the game-winner.
It was the ninth and final lead change of the contest and halted a four-game win streak for the No. 6 Cougars (7-3), who were down seven points with two minutes left before rallying to go back in front.
GW coach Rick Greene didn’t hesitate to let his team figure out a plan of attack in the waning seconds instead of drawing up something on the sideline.
“I’m just a believer in you have to let them come,’’ Greene said. “The kids have to make plays. Now if you call a timeout, they set a defense and you’ve got to inbound the ball [against pressure]. There’s just a lot going on.
“Now if it looked jammed up, we might have got a timeout, but it was wide open. It was kids making a play. Kids win ballgames and normally coaches lose them. So I’m just proud [because] it was a good play by two kids.’’
McCarty led the No. 5 Patriots (10-3) by scoring 16 points, with Ben Nicol adding 12 and Hoffman just missing a double-double (11 points, nine rebounds).
Capital coach Matt Greene, son of Rick Greene, said he was fine with how the strategy played out at the end with the Patriots up 54-52.
Hersh, who tallied 17 points for the Cougars, drove the length of the floor after a missed GW free throw and banked home a shot while being fouled. His free throw with 8.5 seconds on the clock stuck Capital in front for the first time in the final period.
“We were going to make them call the timeout if they were going to call it,’’ Matt Greene said. “We had our matchups, had what we wanted. We were ready to go. They just made a good play at the end. They got us in a double rotation on the help there, and the guy ended up open.’’
After Hersh’s free throw gave Capital the lead and GW immediately inbounded the ball, McCarty seemed to be taking his time dribbling up the floor, so much so that Rick Greene hollered out “Go!!’’ as McCarty crossed the midcourt line.
“As soon as I crossed halfcourt,’’ McCarty said, “I saw an opening. I originally thought I was going to get to the rack, but honestly out of the corner of my eye, I saw Brendan wide open and luckily had enough time on the clock to dish it to him, and he got the layup and we got the win.’’
Hoffman had a change of plans when he saw that McCarty was able to dash all the way into the foul lane.
“Really, I was going to sit in the corner,’’ Hoffman said, “but then I seen Zane pushing it up the court, and when he drove, I just cut with him. And he gave me a great pass, and I just finished it. I was kind of waiting for it. We’ve got that chemistry.’’
Each team’s fortunes seemed to rise and fall according to the turnover table.
GW built leads as large as eight points in the first quarter, but the Patriots ended the first half with nine turnovers. Those extra possessions helped Capital assume a 30-25 halftime lead as Hersh scored 10 points and Elijah Poore eight before the break.
Then the Patriots had zero turnovers in the third quarter and the opening two minutes of the fourth, which helped them amass a 50-42 lead with four minutes remaining. However, five more turnovers down the stretch helped Capital catch up again.
“It’s literally as simple as that,’’ Rick Greene said of GW’s turnover issues. “Now, they’re going to make you turn it over — it’s just the way they make you play. I wish we didn’t [make turnovers], but you don’t see that defense every night, and there are some adjustments.
“I thought we had too many unforced turnovers. Just our mistakes, and it wasn’t what Capital did, because they’re going to cause some turnovers because they’re just so good on defense. If we don’t turn it over and take good shots at that end of the court, I think we’re pretty good. We just have to do a better job rebounding.’’
Taran Fitzpatrick had seven rebounds for GW, which led 28-27 on the boards. Nicol, the team’s top scorer on the season, took just two first-half shots and had only two points on free throws. However, three of the first four possessions of the second half went to the 6-foot-6 Nicol in the low block and he ended with a dozen points.
Capital’s Poore finished as the game’s high scorer with 18 points, including six straight in the last two minutes as the Cougars cut a 53-46 deficit to 53-52 with 22 seconds left. Hoffman then made the front end of a 1-and-1 to bump GW’s lead to two and set the stage for the wild finish. Kcion Welch chipped in eight points and a team-best seven rebounds for Capital.
Matt Greene, whose Cougars weren’t able to practice this week due to water issues at the school, rued the missed opportunity to win, but was just glad to be able to play another game in a season beset with COVID and snow stoppages.
“Some of our habits right now aren’t as good as they need to be,’’ he said. “Some turnovers and offensive rebounds there in the second half definitely hurt us, especially when you play a good team like that and playing from behind like that. You can’t give them extra possessions. That’s definitely not going to be beneficial.’’
GW had 14 turnovers and Capital eight.