By the time Mason Pinkett joined the party, it was just about time to dim the lights.
Pinkett, George Washington’s All-State senior guard, uncharacteristically missed his first 11 shots from the floor in Thursday night’s showdown of Class AAAA unbeatens against South Charleston, but eventually it was just a blip on the radar screen as the Patriots posted a convincing 59-37 victory in front of a COVID-reduced sellout crowd at GW High School.
Alex Yoakum picked up the slack for GW (6-0), pouring in 23 points and going 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Four different Patriots reached double-figure scoring, but it was their defense and rebounding that played the biggest role in getting past the Black Eagles.
South Charleston (5-1) started falling behind midway into the second quarter as GW closed out the first half on a 13-0 run to take control with a halftime lead of 28-17.
The Black Eagles wound up shooting just 36.8% from the floor and lost the battle of the boards 35-24. GW’s lead kept growing and growing despite Pinkett’s cold spell. He didn’t make his first field goal until the third-quarter buzzer sounded, but the Patriots were still up 46-27 at that point.
“I think that’s where, Mason being a senior, he didn’t let it affect him,’’ said GW coach Rick Greene. “I thought he played a great floor game, great defense and he’s growing.
“Being a senior, a lot of times when you score like he can score and you don’t make your shots, your whole game falls apart. If that happens, then anything can happen. But he just kept playing, and the guys were chipping in and Alex got hot.’’
Pinkett managed to make four shots in a row late in the second half and finished with 12 points and six rebounds. Taran Fitzpatrick added 11 points and six boards and Ben Nicol had 10 points.
Besides Yoakum, GW had no 3-point game. The rest of the team went 0 of 14 from distance, but with the rebounding advantage and just three turnovers, it was enough to turn back the Black Eagles.
South Charleston started out smoothly, with its first two possessions dropping the ball down low to 6-foot-7 pivot DJ Johnson, its leading scorer on the season, and Johnson converting. However, Johnson didn’t get another field goal attempt until the 4:30 mark of the fourth quarter as GW prevented SC from working the ball into the post.
“Obviously, we try to make a point of emphasis that we’ve got to play inside out right now,’’ said SC coach Josh Daniel. “DJ is a really good low-post player and I don’t know why, but at times he’s open and we don’t recognize it for a second or two, and it’s too late by the time we recognize it.
“Our job is to get them to understand when he’s open and when he’s not, but give credit to their defense. They did a really good job. They stymied us.’’
SC led 17-15 in the first minute of the second quarter when Wayne Harris chased down a loose ball and got a fastbreak layup. But the Black Eagles didn’t score in the final 7:17 of the half and went without a point for 8:50 between the halves.
It marked the third straight day in which South Charleston played, owing to a COVID-condensed schedule that has some schools playing as many as 18 games in six weeks.
“We’re in here trying to put in stuff five minutes before the game,’’ Daniel said with a sigh. “This is three in a row. They’re a hard team to play against with a lot of time to prep for. They cause you enough problems matching up with their guards and defensively their matchup zone is a whole different issue, too. We’ll learn from this. We just need a break now.’’
Harris and Johnson each scored eight points for SC and Johnson grabbed 11 rebounds.
Greene is pleased to be 6-0 at this point, especially considering that the Patriots just got Jayson Monday back off the injured list and Zane McCarty could be soon to follow.
“You always want to be 6-0,’’ Green said, “and naturally we’re happy for that. Going into the season, with it being a shortened season, you want to make sure you’re getting better. You can’t waste practices the week of games, so that’s kind of the big-picture deal.
“We’re fortunate to be 6-0 and we haven’t dodged anybody. We’ve played a tough schedule. But the main thing is we’re getting better and we’re getting healthy.’’