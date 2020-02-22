George Washington might not have been the best team in the Mountain State Athletic Conference at the beginning of the season, but it is right now.
Mason Pinkett paced a balanced lineup with 15 points Saturday night as the Patriots earned a repeat victory against Cabell Midland 65-53 in the championship game of the MSAC Night of Champions at the South Charleston Community Center.
It marked the 450th career victory for Patriots coach Rick Greene, whose team fell to Woodrow Wilson on a buzzer-beater in last year’s MSAC finals.
Four starters for GW (14-5) reached double-figure scoring on Saturday as Jack Ingold (12 points), Alex Yoakum (12) and William Gabbert (10) joined Pinkett in twin figures. Ingold also grabbed eight rebounds.
George Washington started out the season a nondescript 3-3, but has since won 11 of its last 13 games, including a pair of victories over Midland (18-3), which spent a few weeks atop the Class AAA state poll.
“We were hurting ourselves at the beginning of the year,’’ Pinkett said. “But we’ve come together and got focused and started playing G-dub basketball. We started playing how we could play. Now it’s starting to come together.
“I just think we had to jell more. We had to come together on defense. I was really hurting us at the beginning of the year, just letting teams score at will. We’ve cleaned that up now and we’re playing good basketball.’’
Just like in GW’s 63-54 win against Midland on Jan. 31, the Patriots jetted out to a big lead only to watch the Knights whittle away.
George Washington led 34-21 at halftime and got the first bucket of the second half to go up 15. Ingold was a big part of that as he had 11 points and four rebounds by halftime.
The Knights were within 38-34 late in the third quarter when K.K. Siebert rebounded an air ball and scored, but that was as close as they could get. In the final seven minutes, their deficit was never less than 10 points.
Knights sophomore All-Stater Chandler Schmidt suffered through a rare off-night shooting the ball, making just 2 of his first 13 shots and finishing 5 of 17 for 15 points. Freshman brother Dominic Schmidt, he of the unlimited shooting range, led Midland with 18 points, but that came on 4 of 18 shooting from the floor.
Palmer Riggio added 10 points and four steals and Siebert 11 rebounds for the Knights. Midland wasn’t able to get Siebert, its second-leading scorer on the season, into the flow on offense and he managed just four shots from the floor and scored eight points, but did turn in one impressive breakaway slam dunk.
It didn’t help that Midland committed eight of its 12 turnovers in the first half.
George Washington shot 51 percent from the floor (27 of 53) compared to 34 percent for Midland (17 of 50). GW led in rebounded 35-28, with Hughes adding six to the Patriots’ total.