Midway into the third quarter, George Washington seemed to have things on cruise control in the Mountain State Athletic Conference title game against Huntington Saturday evening -- hogging a 27-point lead.

However, for extended stretches in the second half, the Patriots' victory bus careened wildly out of control, leading to some tense moments. But thanks to a big assist from the free-throw line, GW regained its direction and authored a little history along the way.