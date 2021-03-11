ONA — Over the past couple of years, George Washington and Cabell Midland have developed a pretty good rivalry. Thanks to Mason Pinkett and Alex Yoakum, GW can claim bragging rights, at least for the time being.
Pinkett and Yoakum scored all 12 of GW’s points in overtime Thursday, helping their team capture a 56-53 victory in an early-season showdown of top-five Class AAAA teams at Cabell Midland. Yoakum finished with 24 points and Pinkett 23.
Midland (1-1) trailed by six points in the fourth quarter and was still down five in the final minute of regulation, but forced OT on a scoop shot by Dominic Schmidt with 39 seconds left.
GW (4-0) held a 54-51 lead with 30 seconds remaining in OT, but nearly blew it. Chandler Schmidt hit a short shot for Midland with 21 seconds left and, as the Patriots were trying to run out the clock, threw the ball away in the backcourt with less than 10 seconds to go, but the Knights turned it right back over with 4.8 seconds left before they were able to take a shot.
Pinkett canned two free throws with 4.8 seconds remaining and Chandler Schmidt couldn’t hit a running 3-pointer at the buzzer. He ended up with 21 points after scoring just five in the first half.
“Don’t misunderstand me,’’ said GW coach Rick Greene, “I’m glad we won. That was good for us this time of the year to have a game like this. They can play.
“Sure, we can do a couple things better, but in the big picture it was good to see what we can really do [when pressured]. We never flinched. Even if we wouldn’t have won, we responded. Hats off to Cabell Midland. Just two great teams.’’
The last time the two teams played was in the championship game of the Mountain State Athletic Conference Night of Champions last season, won by GW. The previous season, Midland knocked off the Patriots in the quarterfinals of the state tournament when Chandler Schmidt hit a jumper with less than 10 seconds left.
Thursday’s game might not have had the aesthetics of those two contests – GW had an uncharacteristic 17 turnovers and Midland went 1 of 15 shooting in the second quarter – but the high-stakes drama was there all night.
George Washington, ranked No. 2 in the Class AAAA state poll, led 20-18 at halftime and built six-point leads in both the thiird and fourth quarters before Midland rallied.
Dominic Schmidt sank a 3 to bring the Knights within 43-42 with 53 seconds to go in regulation. Pinkett hit 1 of 2 at the foul line seven seconds later, setting the stage for Dominic Schmidt’s tying shot to force OT.
“I thought we didn’t shoot the ball very well, but we were still able to put it into overtime,’’ said Midland coach J.J. Martin. “Our second-half effort was phenomenal.
“We’re a lot better this year than we were last year. It doesn’t take rocket science to see the fouls were 19-6 in the second half and two of our starters fouled out. That happens sometimes, but I think if we have our starters at the end of the game, it’s totally different.’’
GW made 21 of 26 free throws, and went 6 of 6 in OT. Midland was 9 of 12 at the foul line. Midland was 3 of 20 on 3s.
Yoakum and Pinkett combined to score 47 of GW’s 56 points, but Taran Fitzpatrick grabbed 13 rebounds to lead GW to a 41-29 edge off the boards. K.K. Siebert had eight rebounds for Midland.
Greene was particularly impressed with Chandler Schmidt taking over the game for Midland down the stretch.
“I love competitors,’’ Greene said, “and I love warriors and Chandler is all of that. He was kind of willing them to win and he almost did it. I have the utmost respect for him.”