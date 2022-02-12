Father bested son once again on Saturday.
George Washington’s Rick Greene coached his way to a 42-40 win over his son and Class AAAA No. 9 Capital coach Matt Greene at George Washington High School.
It’s the second close game between the schools this season and the second time George Washington has come out on top as the Patriots (11-4) defeated the Cougars (11-4) 56-55 on Jan. 29. George Washington has won five in a row while Capital’s four-game win streak was broken.
“It was typical GW-Capital,” Rick Greene said. “People think it was ugly probably because of the score, but it was just physical. It was hard play by both teams. Both teams played it all the way out.”
“It was a good defensive battle on both ends,” Matt Greene said. “Obviously we want to get up and down. GW’s obviously a good team. Both our games I think were [very close].”
GW and Capital, which each have one loss in the Mountain State Athletic Conference, will likely have a rematch on Feb. 19 in the MSAC Night of Champions at South Charleston Community Center.
Saturday’s game got off to a slow start as the teams combined for just six field goals in the first quarter. GW was controlling the boards, tallying 11 rebounds, five of which were on the offensive end in the quarter.
The Patriots had an 8-6 lead after the first quarter and led 18-14 at halftime.
Shots began to fall for the Cougars to start the second half as they went on a 6-0 run to take a 20-18 lead. Capital held on to that lead until 1:09 in the third quarter as Ben Nicol completed a 3-point play to give GW the 28-27 lead.
Late in the fourth quarter, Capital’s Anthony Hersh and GW’s Nicol matched nearly shot for shot. Nicol’s 2-pointer gave GW a 35-31 lead but Hersh answered with a 2-pointer of his own to make it 35-33.
Nicol then hit another midrange jumper to make it 37-33 but Hersh hit two free throws to keep Capital within one possession. Once again, though, Nicol hit a midrange jump shot and GW had a 39-35 lead. Hersh matched Nicol again with a 2-pointer and the score was 39-37 in favor of the Patriots.
Capital was then forced to foul with the clock winding down and Brenden Hoffman made two free throws to give the Patriots a 41-37 lead, and Capital couldn’t overcome the deficit from there.
“[Nicol] has been struggling,” Rick Greene said. “Tonight he struggled early but we just keep shooting. I have all the confidence in the world. If he goes 0 for 10 and the game’s on the line, he’ll hit the 11th one.”
GW had 19 offensive rebounds and both coaches said that told the story.
“We’ve been rebounding much better,” Rick Greene said. “Not to that extent. Taran [Fitzpatrick] probably had 10 of them.”
“Rebounding was the difference,” Matt Greene said. “We gave up entirely too many offensive rebounds. I was a little surprised by that.”
Nicol was George Washington’s leading scorer with 15 points and Hersh was Capital’s leading scorer with 15.