For the second game in a row, George Washington boys basketball won by the skin of its teeth.
After defeating Huntington 86-83 in double overtime on Jan. 10, the Class AAAA No. 3 Patriots survived once again on Monday afternoon with a 47-46 home win over Woodrow Wilson in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day showdown.
The Patriots (10-0) remain undefeated, but the past two matchups haven't been easy for a George Washington team that won by an average of 18.8 points in the first eight games of the season.
Similar to the end of the Huntington game, Monday's game ended on a last-second desperation heave from half-court that didn't fall and the Patriots walked off victorious.
It was GW's second win over Woodrow Wilson (4-6) this season. The Patriots defeated the Flying Eagles 70-53 in Beckley on Dec. 20.
Monday's game was much more competitive and GW coach Rick Greene thought his team was outplayed by the Flying Eagles.
"Sometimes you're lucky," Greene said. "Woodrow outplayed us. They deserved to win it. We made a couple plays late. Noah [Lewis] hit some big free throws. We didn't deserve to win the game. Obviously we'll take it. Our kids know how to close, in a sense. I thought Woodrow did a nice job. We were fortunate to end up ahead by one."
Elijah Redfern was lethal for Woodrow Wilson as he dropped 22 points, 16 of which in the second half, and led all scorers.
"He's really good," Greene said of Redfern. "You can't stop him. You just have to make him work a little harder than we did.
"We're not moving enough on offense and we're missing a lot of shots. That's offense. When you do that, you have to come down and get a body on someone and not let them get offensive rebounds. You have to talk. You have to be able to make Redfern at least change direction one time."
Brendan Hoffman, who led the Patriots with 16 points, was solid in the first quarter as he scored nine points to help GW to a 15-9 lead after the opening period.
Midway through the second quarter, Lewis hit a couple of field goals to help GW to a 24-17 lead -- the largest of the game for either team.
The Flying Eagles responded with a 7-0 run to tie the game at 25 late in the second quarter.
A 5-0 run, led by Dawson Lunsford's 3-pointer to end the first half, gave the Patriots a 30-25 lead at the break.
After halftime, GW didn't carry its momentum but rather allowed Woodrow Wilson to go on a 9-0 run and take a 34-30 lead. The Flying Eagles took a 39-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
"You can't turn it on and off," Greene said of the momentum swing after halftime. "We did little spurts. That's not how you're supposed to play. That's not how we play when we're successful. I just thought for 32 minutes Woodrow played better. They just missed some shots too. That's what it came down to."
An untimely turnover late in the fourth quarter cost Woodrow Wilson. With the Flying Eagles leading 46-45 with less than a minute to go in regulation, Redfern had the ball and was looking to pass or take time off the clock.
Redfern didn't see Hoffman, who came from behind and knocked the ball away and Lewis recovered it. After a couple of missed layups between Hoffman and Lewis, Lewis drew a shooting foul, went to the line and drained both shots to put the Patriots ahead 47-46.
Woodrow had 25.7 seconds to tie the game or take the lead, but the GW defense prevailed and prevented a Flying Eagles basket. On the ensuing Patriots possession, Nicol was fouled, but missed the first of a one-and-one and Woodrow had 2.8 seconds to attempt to score and win.
Redfern took a desperation heave from near half-court. It hit the left side of the backboard, fell to the floor and the final buzzer sounded.
Greene explained the final minute of the game from his point of view.
"We only had two team fouls so that's why we subbed and tried to get the team fouls up," Greene said. "[Woodrow Wilson coach] Ron [Kidd] is pretty good at what he does. He's going to spread it and isolate it and Redfern is going to go or hold it until the end and we have to foul him.
"We're fortunate. We made a defensive play. I think we just tipped it from behind and we got it. We were just trying to stay in front of him, make him take a shot over you. It's very similar to Huntington. We're fortunate they turned it over when they did."
Four of Woodrow Wilson's six losses have been decided by three points or fewer.
Greene said the Patriots can't make the same mistakes they did on Monday if they want to beat No. 10 Cabell Midland on the road Wednesday at 7 p.m.
"If we play that way Wednesday, Midland will beat us at Midland," Greene said. "It's mental. We have to decide if we want to come ready to play. If we come ready to play, I think we're pretty good. It's all mental. We're not focused like we need to be and that's on me. I just have to get their attention and hopefully play better at Midland."
Nicol went down with an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter but returned to play the final minute of the game. Greene thinks he'll be good to go on Wednesday.