For the second game in a row, George Washington boys basketball won by the skin of its teeth. 

After defeating Huntington 86-83 in double overtime on Jan. 10, the Class AAAA No. 3 Patriots survived once again on Monday afternoon with a 47-46 home win over Woodrow Wilson in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day showdown. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.