George Washington's Noah Lewis certainly doesn't look like he's only played seven games at the varsity level.
Lewis, a 6-foot-6 freshman who starts for the Patriots, has stepped into a big role in his first year of high school and he's been a key part of GW's 7-0 record and Associated Press Class AAAA No. 3 ranking.
He may not light up the box score every night, but George Washington coach Rick Greene said Lewis does all the little things right.
"The first thing I like about him is he's coachable," Greene said. "He understands the game. And you can push him. If I raise my voice a little bit, nudge him, he responds, he doesn't pout. With those three characteristics, then I think he's going to have an excellent career here."
In George Washington's 65-51 win over South Charleston on Wednesday, Lewis was one of three Patriots in double figures as he scored 12 points. Six of those points came in the second half when the Patriots came from behind and outscored the Black Eagles 35-16 in the final two periods. Lewis also had seven rebounds in the win.
Lewis evaluated himself after his seventh game as a boys varsity basketball player.
"I feel like I've done great," Lewis said. "It's really my teammates putting me in the right position. They've really helped me out and bring me in as a great player. I really take pride on my defense. I need to work on my perimeter defense but I feel like my interior defense has really stood out this season. I've gotten a lot of blocks. And then my scoring obviously, I need to work on my outside game a little bit."
The gym at George Washington High was packed with spectators eager to watch the renewal of a classic Mountain State Athletic Conference rivalry.
Lewis hadn't played in such an environment before Wednesday night. He said there were some nerves at first but he got over them pretty quickly.
"It was for sure the biggest game I've played in," Lewis said. "Big crowd, I came out a little nervous but when I got on the court it was just fine."
Speaking of pressure, Lewis is a freshman starting on a team that has high postseason expectations in Class AAAA after getting bounced in the first round of the state tournament last season. That pressure doesn't seem to faze Lewis.
"It's a lot of white noise, you hear a lot of stuff," Lewis said. "But it's just basketball at the end of the day."
Lewis said his main focus is being a team player in order to help the Patriots make a championship run.
"Obviously the end goal is a state championship," Lewis said. "As a player I just want to play my role on the team. Nothing special, just getting boards. This team is a family. These are some of my best friends on and off the court. They're very welcoming. Great team."
Lewis has a few older role models in players like Brendan Hoffman, Ben Nicol, Lukas Deem, Dawson Lunsford and Brandon Dennison.
"They're great role models," Lewis said. "They've been very welcoming here. Obviously it started last year. They're great players."
Greene likened Lewis to Nicol when Nicol was a freshman.
"Four years ago with Ben," Greene said when asked about the last time he had a freshman like Lewis. "It's rare. Usually they're a project but his touch and movement around the rim, that's not anything we're doing as coaches. That's what he does."