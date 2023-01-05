Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

gw sc2
Buy Now

George Washington's Noah Lewis (left) looks to shoot around South Charleston's Roman Kellum (11) during Wednesday's game between the teams at George Washington High

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

George Washington's Noah Lewis certainly doesn't look like he's only played seven games at the varsity level. 

Lewis, a 6-foot-6 freshman who starts for the Patriots, has stepped into a big role in his first year of high school and he's been a key part of GW's 7-0 record and Associated Press Class AAAA No. 3 ranking. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.