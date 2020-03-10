George Washington (19-5) was accorded the No. 3 seed for the boys Class AAA state tournament and will be paired with No. 6 Wheeling Park (18-6) in a quarterfinal game at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 at the Charleston Coliseum.
GW wasn't the only Kanawha Valley team to make the grade, however. No. 8 seed St. Albans (17-8) drew a matchup with No. 1 seed University (22-3) at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18. It's the first trip to the state tournament for the Red Dragons since 2004.
In the remaining AAA quarterfinals, No. 2 seed Martinsburg (21-3) battles No. 7 Parkersburg South (16-8) at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18 and No. 4 seed Cabell Midland (21-4) collides with No. 5 Hedgesville (20-5) at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 19.
The AAA semifinals are set for 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, March 20.