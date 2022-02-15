George Washington's boys basketball team looked like a well-oiled machine in front of a packed gym on Tuesday night.
The Class AAAA No. 4 Patriots hit clutch shots and played solid defense on their way to a 52-40 win over Class AAAA No. 5 South Charleston on senior night at George Washington High.
George Washington (16-4) has won six games in a row while while South Charleston (15-5) had its six-game win streak broken. George Washington swept the regular-season series against South Charleston.
Both teams got off to a slow start offensively as they combined for five field goals in the first quarter (GW 4, SC 1) and the Patriots had a 10-4 lead going into the second.
In the second quarter, Mondrell Dean provided all the offense for the Black Eagles as he hit five field goals for all 10 second-quarter points, but the Patriots were 5 of 5 from the free-throw line and scored 12 points in the quarter to take a 22-14 lead into halftime.
"I thought we rushed things too much in the offense in the first half but that was their defense," GW coach Rick Greene said. "We just hit a spurt and that can win games like this one. In the past they've hit a spurt and we couldn't overcome it. We shot the ball well. "
That scoring spurt came midway through the third quarter. The Patriots had established a 29-18 lead off a Hunter Castleberry 3-pointer and Brenden Hoffman added to the lead with a 3-pointer and the score was 32-18.
Hoffman went on to score seven more points within a couple of minutes and his second 3-pointer of the game gave George Washington its largest lead of the night at 39-24.
Hoffman finished with a team-high 12 points, 10 of which were in the third quarter.
"I was just trying to get our team going," Hoffman said. "We needed some type of spark so I was just trying to do what I had to do."
GW led from the first quarter until the end of the game.
Castleberry was the other double-figure scorer for the Patriots as he had 11 points.
For South Charleston, Wayne Harris scored a game-high 13 points and Dean scored 12.
GW tallied 21 field goals with six 3-pointers and was 8 of 11 from the line. South Charleston hit 16 field goals with four 3-pointers and was 4 of 6 from the line.
GW outrebounded SC 28-25 and the Patriots had nine turnovers while the Black Eagles committed 11.
The Patriots' next game will be for the Mountain State Athletic Conference title against Capital at 8 p.m. Saturday in the MSAC Night of Champions at the South Charleston Community Center.
South Charleston faces Huntington at 2 p.m. Saturday in the MSAC third-place game at the SCCC.