More summertime prep basketball is coming to the area this week as George Washington High School is the host site of the Patriot Shootout which will take place on Wednesday.
The event is for boys teams and will take place in GW's main gym and auxiliary gym.
The shootout will include 16 teams from the Kanawha Valley and elsewhere. As of now there are just 15 teams, as Logan had to cancel, but there will likely be a 16th added before the shootout begins.
George Washington, Hedgesville, Spring Valley, Ravenswood, Herbert Hoover, South Charleston and Ripley will participate in the first session which starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.
Parkersburg South, Chapmanville, Nitro, Hurricane, Capital, Cabell Midland, St. Albans and Winfield are playing in the second session which starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m.
The games will be 20 minutes long with a running clock during the last minute. It is not a tournament.
GW coach Rick Green schedules the shootout for June every year, which is usually when GW has its three-week live period -- a period of time during the summer where coaches can organize team activities.
But this year, Kanawha County's live period isn't until July. In order to play in the Patriot Shootout, Greene had to use one of his 12 valuable flex days -- days outside of the live period during which coaches can have team activities.
"We don't start until July 11th, they screwed us over," Greene said. "Us, Cabell and Wood, as far as I know, are the only three counties going in July. The central office downtown decided to not let us go in June because they had an enrichment program and they didn't want any conflict.
"I even went in front of the board and explained the open periods and all that. They wouldn't overrule the associate superintendent who wanted it this way. It's a huge disadvantage."
The Patriot Shootout is a popular event and Greene knows that, which is why Greene decided to still hold the event even if it meant using a flex day.
"I'm trying to be positive," Greene said. "I decided to go ahead and use a flex day because guys were expecting to have it done. I know teams are coming back [to play in it every year]. Normally it fills within the hour by the time I send it out and say we're gonna do this."