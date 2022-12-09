Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

gw noah lewis
Buy Now

George Washington's Noah Lewis (left) tries to go to the basket around Oak Hill's Trevor Kelly (33) during Friday's game between the teams at George Washington High. 

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

It certainly didn't look like George Washington's boys basketball team was playing in its first game of the regular season Friday evening on The Hill. 

The Patriots, which were ranked third in the Class AAAA Associated Press preseason poll, shot 10-of-15 from 3-point range in a 73-43 rout of Oak Hill.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.