It certainly didn't look like George Washington's boys basketball team was playing in its first game of the regular season Friday evening on The Hill.
The Patriots, which were ranked third in the Class AAAA Associated Press preseason poll, shot 10-of-15 from 3-point range in a 73-43 rout of Oak Hill.
Brendan Hoffman picked up where he left off last season as he was 8-of-14 from the field and 4-of-5 from the line to pace the Patriots with 21 points.
Ben Nicol and Dawson Lunsford were GW's (1-0) other double-figure scorers with 11 points each as Lunsford was 3-of-3 from long range and Nicol was 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.
Freshman Noah Lewis made a splash in his high school debut as he scored nine points on three field goals and he was 3-of-4 from the line.
Hoffman talked about GW's effort from long range in the win.
"I feel like we're one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the state," Hoffman said. "We're hitting shots. That's what we kind of have to do. I'm getting my guys open. I have trust in all of them. If it's open I think it's going in."
Oak Hill (1-1) had two players in double-figures as Malachi Lewis made five of his eight field goal attempts and was 4-of-4 from the line for 14 points while Trevor Kelly hit five field goals including three 3-pointers for 14 points.
After Kelly started the scoring with a layup to give Oak Hill a 2-0 lead, GW answered with a 13-2 run. Nicol's slam dunk tied the game at two and Lunsford hit a 3-pointer to give the Patriots a 5-2 lead they never looked back from.
GW had a 20-12 lead after the first quarter. Kelly hit a 3-pointer to put Oak Hill within five at the start of the second quarter but that was as close as the Red Devils got as the Patriots responded with an 8-2 run. GW outscored Oak Hill 16-10 in the second quarter and had a commanding 36-22 lead heading into the intermission.
The rout was on in the second half.
Nicol opened the third quarter by draining two 3-pointers -- a pull-up and step-back -- on two possessions in a row and the second 3-pointer gave the Patriots a 43-23 lead.
Heading into the fourth quarter, GW had its largest lead of the night with a 54-30 advantage.
GW's largest lead of the night was 33 when the Patriots took a 71-38 lead late in the fourth quarter.
George Washington was 11-of-16 from the line and Oak Hill was 8-of-15 from the line.
GW coach Rick Greene liked how his squad looked after one game.
"For the first game of the year I thought we played pretty well on both ends," Greene said. "If we play Oak Hill 10 times we're not 30 points better. I just thought defensively, we worked really hard. And we shot well. I'm never happy but overall I think that was a pretty good opener to see how balanced we were on both ends."
George Washington's next game will be on Dec. 13 at St. Albans. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m.